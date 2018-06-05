Athletics East breaks through in opener All four either match or surpass their personal records

The Athletics East track group broke the seal on the Junior Olympic slate with a solid opening performance at the two-day Portland Track Festival this past weekend at Liberty High School in Hillsboro.

While facing male and female runners from 49 other clubs ranging in ages from eight and under through 18, Conor Blair, Emily Johnson, Vivian Harrah and Liz Tapia either matched or surpassed their personal records and combined for a handful of top-5 finishes, as this marked the first year AE athletes participated in field events.

“All the kids were excited after this meet, realizing the expanded opportunities that Junior Olympics offers athletes,” volunteer coach Angela Hanson said. “They move forward with plans to improve and dominate in their events for state.”

On the first day of action, Blair, an incoming The Dalles High School freshman, and Johnson, who will be a sophomore, tangled with tough competition in the 3,000 meters and still managed to hit their high marks.

Blair tied his personal record after posting a time of 11 minutes and 24 seconds in the 13-14-year-old division, while Johnson ran a 12:10 for third place in the 15-16 group.

Blair and Johnson set the trend ahead of Day 2, where Athletics East participants competed in the 400, 1,500 and high jump events.

Blair timed out in a solid mark of 5:26 in the 1,500, where there were two heats, clinching 23rd overall, and Johnson picked up a 5:31 in the 1,500 in a 15-18 combined heat for seventh place honors.

Harrah, an incoming Dufur High School freshman, secured a high jump of 4-feet-2-inches on her second-ever attempt to lock down seventh place against 15-16 jumpers.

Blair was able to hit a top height of 4-6 to earn a seventh-place tie in the 13-14 field.

One benefit to breaking the seal on the summer season is the fact that athletes were able to gauge their times and heights versus solid competition from across the Pacific Northwest, so the goal is to continue progressing in the high jump through practices and future meets.

“We’re going to try and train the best we can to allow them to succeed in high jump,” Hanson said. “Hopefully, as AE grows, we’ll see more volunteer coaches for all areas of track, including field and running events. Both Viv and Conor have great potential in high jump.”

The 400 was the final event for AE athletes and there were three heats for the 15-16 girls.

Tapia, who will be an incoming junior at The Dalles, and Harrah both ran in the first heat, with Tapia taking first place in her heat with a mark of 1:05.93, just .73 ticks off her personal record (1:05.20), set on April 14 at the Willamette Falls Invitational.

Harrah reeled off a personal-record 1:09.35 to secure third place in the same heat.

Those times boosted Tapia up to third overall and Harrah grabbed 11th place.

“This was a great showing for AE at this fun, weekend-long annual festival,” Hanson added.

State takes place on Saturday and Sunday, June 23 and 24, at Jesuit High School in Portland.

Hanson announced that there were openings on the roster for additional track and field athletes to join the program.

With nearly three weeks until state, runners will have plenty of preparation time to be ready.

Spring and summer track and field take place from early March until the middle of July, ahead of the high school cross country season, which runs through October.

After that, the Athletics East team forms again and continues competing in the Junior Olympics, capped by nationals in late December.

Athletics East is comprised of kids in the smaller rural areas of eastern Oregon and small parts of Washington and was started in the late 1980s by Greg Gustafson and then was reorganized by Heather Fitz-Gustafson and Russ Nichols in 2015.

The long-term goal of the program is to use this platform and exposure as a vehicle to give Eastern Oregon runners a chance to continue racing against tough competition during the offseason, with a plan to build elite youth track and field and cross country teams.

With a good crop of runners, there had been issues in the past trying find a team to run with, so by combining all the kids from the Greater Columbia River Gorge, they have a group to compete with the best athletes and programs from across the Northwest.

“We would love to see the team grow to the size of the clubs we see in the valley, especially by offering opportunities for athletes in both field and running events,” Hanson said. “We would love to see volunteer coaches for field events and sprinting join our ranks.”

For questions on coaching or joining, contact coach Hanson at angela. dietz.hanson@gmail.com.