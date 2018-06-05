Dufur football starts offseason program

DUFUR – Dufur Rangers head coach Jack Henderson revealed a schedule for the summer with conditioning, lifting and scrimmages planned in June and July.

From Monday, June 7 through Friday, August 5, the athletes will participate in lifting and conditioning from 7-9 p.m. nightly in both the upper gym and football field.



The only off days to such workout days are on Wednesday, July 4 and during the Oregon School Activities Association-imposed moratorium week from July 23-27.

Conditioning Camp begins on Monday, August 6 until August 9 with lifting at 5 p.m., leading to camp at Dufur City Park from 6-8 p.m.

Daily doubles begin on Monday, August 13, and three-day schedules on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, go from 7:30 a.m. until 10 a.m., and then re-start from 5-7 p.m. at Dufur City Park.

Starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 18, Dufur hosts an inter-squad scrimmage for two hours at Dufur City Park.

There is a jamboree slated for Friday, Aug. 24 at Sherman High School.

The Eight-Man Classic will be on Labor Day weekend starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 30, as the Rangers host the Triad Timberwolves at the high school field.



This is Dufur’s largest fundraiser, so players, parents and family members will be asked to assist with various duties over the weekend.



For additional news, call the school office at 541-467-2509.