Free fishing event for kids at Spearfish

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers invites the public to a free kid's fishing event at Spearfish Park near Dallesport June 9 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Visitors learn basic fishing skills, such as properly baiting and tying a hook,; identifying fish species; casting; and most importantly how to be safe around water.

Corps Park Rangers, volunteers and partners from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Klickitat Chapter of Trout Unlimited are coming together to provide this beginner fishing experience.

This event is held in conjunction with Washington state’s Free Fishing weekend, so a fishing license is not required. All other sport fishing rules apply, including size and catch limits.

Visitors are encouraged to bring their own poles, bait and tackle, as only a limited supply will be available. Please dress for the weather and bring bottled water (potable water is not available).

The Spearfish boat ramp will be closed, so anglers can use the ramp to access the water. Access does not meet ADA requirements.

Spearfish Park is located off U.S. Highway 197 near Dallesport.

From the highway, turn east on Dock Road and continue approximately one mile to the park on the left.

Recreational activities at the lake include hiking, geocaching, fishing, swimming and wildlife viewing.