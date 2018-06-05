For the Record for June 6, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Wednesday June 6, 2018

Accidents

The Dalles City

June 1, 10:49 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, East 4th and Union streets. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

June 3, 1:47 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, West 8th and Union streets. A report was taken.

Wasco County

June 3, 2:16 p.m. – Single vehicle, injury crash, Forest Service Road 48. One occupant sustained a shoulder injury during the rollover crash. A report was taken.

Oregon State Police

June 1, 8:27 a.m. – Single vehicle, injury crash, Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 129. Driver was passing a semi and when it crossed back into the slow lane drifted off the road causing the vehicle to roll several times. Driver was taken to a local hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. The driver was issued a citation for no operator’s license. A report was taken.

June 2, 9:53 a.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 138. Driver stated a wind gust caused his trailer to fishtail causing the vehicle and trailer to go on its side.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue

June 1, 8:28 p.m. – Crew responded to the 3400 block of Cherry Heights Road on a report of a vehicle fire. Crew arrived in the area and found a vehicle that matched the description, but the vehicle was not on fire but had overheated. Crew returned to quarters.

June 2, 11:37 a.m. – Crew responded to Interstate 84 westbound, exit 82 on a smoke investigation. No fire or smoke was located in the area.

June 2, 1:35 p.m. – Crew responded to the 1100 block of West 10th Street on a report of smoke in the area. After investigation it was determined the smoke was coming from an incinerator. No problem was found.

The agency also responded to eight calls for emergency medical services on Friday, eight on Saturday, and eight on Sunday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Police responded to the 600 block of West 2nd Street Friday morning after staff reported a male subject was back on the property after being told not to return. The suspect was located and cited for criminal trespass.

A theft report was taken Friday afternoon from the high school after a victim reported her purse was stolen.

A theft report was taken Friday afternoon from the 1100 block of Lewis Street after a victim reported he or she was scammed out of money online.

A theft report was taken Friday afternoon from the 100 block of East 10th Street after a victim reported her bicycle was stolen.

Wesley Lee Martens, 33, The Dalles, was arrested Friday afternoon in the 1000 block of East 9th Street and is accused of parole violation.

An agency assist report was taken Friday evening from the hospital after assisting Sherman County sheriff’s office with interviewing a victim of a stabbing.

A theft report was taken Saturday afternoon from the 2800 block of West 7th Street after a victim reported her vehicle was broken into overnight.

Daniel Munoz Pedraza, 23, The Dalles, was arrested Saturday afternoon in the 900 block of Vey Way and is accused of three counts of post-prison violations.

Police responded to the 2100 block of West 6th Street Saturday evening after a caller reported his ex-girlfriend slammed his leg in a car door during an altercation while exchanging their children. An informational report was taken.

Police responded to the 1300 block of East 14th Street Saturday evening on a report of a physical altercation. One subject was cited and released for fourth-degree assault and second-degree criminal mischief. A report was taken.

Police responded to the 500 block of Garrison Street Sunday morning on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and taken to the local shelter.

An assault report was taken Sunday morning from the 900 block of West 9th Street after a victim reported she was assaulted by her neighbor. The incident is under investigation.

A criminal mischief report was taken Sunday afternoon from the 2600 block of East 2nd Street.

Police responded to the 1700 block of East 13th Street Sunday afternoon after a caller reported her husband assaulted her. A report was taken.

A lost property report was taken Sunday afternoon from the 2800 block of West 7th Street after a victim reported her wallet was missing.

Dean Allen Bromley, 26, The Dalles, was arrested Sunday evening in the 1500 block of West 10th Street and is accused of second-degree disorderly conduct.

Wasco County

Deputies responded to the Columbia River mile marker 175 Saturday evening after a caller reported a sinking boat. Two subjects in the boat had swam to an island in the area. Neither were wearing flotation devices. They were cited for failure to wear flotation devices. A report was taken.

Oregon State Police

Tabitha Michelle Wheeler, 21, Dequincy, Georgia, was arrested early Saturday morning in Rufus and is accused of harassment, second-degree assault, and third-degree criminal mischief.

Kendall Lee Macauley, 27, Rufus, was arrested Saturday evening in Rufus and is accused of third-degree criminal mischief.

Virgil Ray White, 68, Weiser, Idaho, was arrested Saturday evening during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 87 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.

Sherman County

Keely Arlene Slay, 34, Grass Valley, was arrested Friday evening and is accused of attempt to commit a crime, two counts of probation violation, and two counts of first-degree criminal trespass.

Gilliam County

Russell Douglas Pattee, 28, Arlington, was arrested Sunday evening in Arlington and is accused of contempt of court and violation of a release agreement.

Regional Jail

Mark David Borghese, 53, Arlington, was jailed Friday on a Gilliam County court commitment for second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree theft, two counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree theft, four counts of second-degree criminal trespass, eight counts of contempt of court, and 19 counts of telephonic harassment.

Sara Kristine White, 35, The Dalles, was jailed Friday on a court commitment for drug court sanction.

Randy Brian Munsen, 27, The Dalles, was booked and released Saturday on a court commitment for unlawful use of a weapon.