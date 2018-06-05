Tours offered of Cloud Cap Inn

In cooperation and partnership with the Hood River Crag Rats Mountain Rescue Organization, the Hood River Ranger District will once again be hosting free interpretive tours of historic Cloud Cap Inn.

This opportunity to tour the Inn, discover its history, and enjoy the majesty of Mt. Hood will take place on Sundays this summer beginning July 1 and continue through Labor Day, weather and road conditions permitting.

The 45 minute to one hour tours start at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Reservations required, contact the District Information Desk at 541-352-6002. A reservation system protects the Inn while still allowing visits.