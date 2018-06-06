Antique Auto Tour set July 14

The ninth annual Antique Auto Tour will be held July 14, with antique vehicles traveling from Hood River to Rowena Crest on the Historic Columbia River Highway state trail.

The pedestrian and bicycle trail is generally closed to vehicles.

The tour “is a rare opportunity for antique vehicles and their occupants to ‘live in the past,’” according to Friends of the Historic Columbia River Highway.

The group formed to support the restoration and reconnection of the highway.

The tour begins and ends at the Western Antique Aeroplane and Automobile Museum, 1600 Air Museum Road, Hood River.

It will proceed through Hood River to the Senator Mark O. Hatfield West Trailhead just east of the city, then drive along the Historic Columbia River Highway State Trail, through the Mosier Twin Tunnels, through Mosier to Rowena Crest and return to WAAAM.

The purpose of the tour is to allow people that cannot walk to the twin tunnels an opportunity to experience them, so owners of vehicles willing to take passengers are encouraged to register.



Vehicles from 1949 and earlier may participate. A maximum of 80 vehicles can participate.

Antique vehicle owners can register by email to FHCRH@comcast.net. Registration closes June 10.

Potential passengers should also contact the Friends group.

The historic trail was created as part of the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area, which was created by Congress in 1986.

The Act creating the scenic area included funding for the trail and was used to open and restore the Mosier Twin Tunnels, primarily for pedestrian and bicycle use.

The Friends’ vision is to restore and preserve the existing drivable portions of the historic highway to their 1920s appearance and link drivable portions with pedestrian and bicycle accessible connections, creating a continuous route through the Gorge.