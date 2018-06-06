Dufur shooters take aim on the state field Group of 11 set to rack up first-place honors

DUFUR – Competing against parents and Dufur High School student athletes, Dufur School District principal Leo Baptiste claimed two victories in six heats of Annie Oakley competition.

When asked to go another round, Baptiste coolly holstered his shotgun, waved goodbye and casually sauntered to his vehicle – he had nothing more to prove.

Baptiste joined the Dufur High School clay target team and their parents for a barbecue potluck and competition on the property of Stan Ashbrook in what lead advisor Robert Wallace said was a family fun day for the kids ahead of state competition on Saturday, June 23 in Hillsboro.

That is the most important element of the second-year program for Wallace – it is all about family.

“The kids that we have had the last two years have been just great,” Wallace said. “They cheer each other on, they respect each other when they are shooting and such, but most importantly, they all want to see each other do the best they can. It is pretty cool to see. You hear them talking afterwards about who got the top score for the week and those types of things. It is such a positive thing to see these kids participate in this.”

The U.S.A. High School Clay Target League started in 2001 and is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and the independent provider of clay target shooting sports through the Oregon State High School Clay Target League as an extracurricular co-ed and adaptive activity to high schools.

The League’s priorities are safety, fun and marksmanship — in that order.

About one thousand young shooting sport enthusiasts in grades six-through-12, who have earned a league safety certificate, get to practice and compete weekly for nine weeks every spring in a virtual competition against other teams in the state.

Practices and competition are conducted at a shooting range near the school’s location where individual and team scores are submitted and compared online against other teams within their conference.

Each participant’s average score throughout the regular season determines how they are bracketed in the state tournament.

Not only has Wallace welcomed a surge in shooters on his roster, the Oregon High School Clay Target League has grown from 194 students on 14 teams to 450 across 25 teams this past season.

The Rangers currently have 13 shooters on the roster, 11 of them are in deep preparation for state action.

Caleb Olson, Kyler Powell and Peyton Neal are slated to participate in the varsity rounds against the top shooters in the state, and Louis Red Cloud, Karl Wilson and Cole Kortge get to test their skills in the junior varsity division.

Last season, Neal and Powell each claimed second place to lead Dufur High School, as Neal hit 89 of 100 targets to secure his High Gun Junior Varsity Male award, and Powell made good on 81 of 100 to chalk up High Gun Novice.

“It made me excited, because I was in front for about three hours and then, in the last 15 minutes, I was in second place, so that made me really want to get first this year,” said Neal, who has hit as high as 24 of 25 this season. “It gave me more motivation to do even better. I am in varsity, so it will definitely be a lot harder. It is going to tougher for sure, but I am still going to go out there and try for that first.”

One advantage Neal and the other state qualifiers have is they know the surroundings of the Hillsboro Trap and Skeet Club, which could set the shooters apart from others making their first appearance.

The level of shooting is raised considerably, but Neal realizes it comes down to him and his target.

“I just need to focus and have the same routine,” Neal said. “I step forward, put my safety on, keep my eye on the bead, close an eye and pull.

“There’s a lot more to it, but I have the same steps I follow to stay in rhythm and help me hit my targets easier. It worked well for me last year and I don’t want to change anything that has gotten me a lot of success in the past.”

Neal is third on the team, tied for 25th in the conference and 180th out of 437 in the state with an average of 19 points per round.

Leading the Rangers in shooting accuracy is Olson, who racks up 20.1 points a round.

He is tied for 13th out of 89 in the conference and tied for 128th in the 437-person field of shooters across the state.

His second year has been a learning experience, but he is entering the state fray on the solid streak.

“At the beginning, it was a little rough, but then I started to gain and gain,” Olson said. “We compete against each other, but that just makes us better in the end. I think we are ready. It is important for me and everyone else to go out there and represent and do the best we can.”

Powell averages 19.6 points a round for second on the team, 19th in the conference and tied for 180th in the state.

Tanner Masterson is fourth with his 17.33 average, which has him fourth on the team, 44th in the conference and 250th in the state, but will not compete at the state tournament.

Red Cloud (16.2), Wilson (16) and Kortge (15.3) are in the middle of the pack in conference and state, which could be a motivating aspect to make their marks in the finals.

Set for the novice division are five Ranger shooters, led by Parker Wallace (14.9), Seth Harvey (14.63), Andrew Richman (14), Justin Eiesland (12.88) and Jessica Elam (12.3).

As the lone female participant, Elam is ranked eighth overall in the women’s standings.

Elam is ranked 78th amongst 89 conference competitors and 382 out 437 in the state.

“I think Jessica is going to go out there and do very well. She is doing great now, even with a walking boot on,” Robert Wallace said.

During the spring season, the Rangers wound up ranked fifth in the 1A Conference 2 with an average score of 205 in five events , with a season-high 238.5 in their first event of the year in April.

Now, they set their sights on a final fury, where state bragging rights are on the line.

“Most of our kids participated on a professional shooting range last year. This year, they will know how it works and what to expect,” Robert Wallace said. “It is a little more sophisticated than what we have here, but it is a similar setup, so nothing is drastically changed, which means they can go in and compete and do well.

“Everybody has been working hard and everybody is really excited about going to the state meet and they are taking it seriously. I expect great things out of them.”

Opening ceremonies at the state meet start at 8:45 a.m. and competition starts at 9 a.m.

An award ceremony will be held at the completion of the event and season awards will be handed out along with awards for event competition.

The top-3 teams earn trophies and recognition, the top-3 novice, junior varsity and varsity high-gun males and females will be honored.

In addition to those awards, an individual high-gun trophy is presented to the marksman with the highest number of overall targets hit.

“I am excited for this opportunity,” Neal said. “This is why we put in so much time. I hope we all do well. We all have the ability to beat everyone we shoot against.”

Spectators and fans can keep tabs of the state scores and finishes through the tournament website at http://orclaytarget.com.