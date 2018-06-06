Letter to the Editor: Racial malice

To the editor:

It took some genuine Republicans to end slavery, desegregate our schools, and found the EPA. Today they are blithely casting off whole paragraphs of our constitutional ideals in favor of avarice and racist cruelty.

Republican immigration policies, increasingly reminiscent of Nazi Germany more than our Founding Fathers, rounds up ‘others’ by the thousands in what appears more an exercise in racist malice than border security.

The Trump/Sessions immigration policy is nauseatingly perverted.

In order to punish the sin of parents seeking asylum in an effort to save their children’s lives, Republicans cheerlead the president’s policy of confiscation of those children.

The NY Times reported more than 700 children have been taken from parents between October and April, some as young as 1 year. In May some immigration courts indicate a ten-fold increase in cases involving child confiscation.

Technically, once children are taken from a parent they are deemed unaccompanied minors, then processed separately from parents. John Kelly, White House chief of staff callously stated, “children will be sent to foster care or whatever.” The “whatever” is for-profit warehouses, often hundreds of miles from parents, or distant foster homes.

After legally requesting asylum, one woman’s blind 6-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son were taken. Another woman stated that she had no idea her child would be taken for seeking help. She doesn’t know where he is.

The ACLU reported documentation of warehoused child detainees filing complaints about unsanitary conditions and guards punching and tasering children.

HHS, in admitting it cannot account for nearly 1,500 immigrant children previously in its custody, hardly inspires confidence they will perform with more conscience in the future.

Immigrants who are charged with improper entry — a misdemeanor for the first offense — are jailed and their children confiscated.

Let that sink in. Jailed and children confiscated for a misdemeanor.

Trump immigration policy is reprehensible and bodes poorly for us all.

Makes me wonder, whose children would they confiscate next?

Please call your representatives and demand that they speak up for the children. Republicans’ ‘family values’ should be more than just talk.

Chris Connolly

White Salmon