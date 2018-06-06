Letter to the Editor: Sincere gratitude

To the editor:

Thank You!! The board of directors and staff members of ABC Huskies Child Care would like to express sincere gratitude to the many volunteers who contributed to the success of the 2018 Wasco Memorial Weekend Country Breakfast.



Special recognition goes to North Sherman Rural Fire Protection District for use of their facility, Morrow County Grain Growers for securing and transporting the grills, Wasco Market for their generous donation of ham, Sherman County for tables and chairs, volunteers who helped move and set them up, staff and board members whose teamwork kept everything running smoothly and most importantly to our volunteer cooks who prepared a fantastic meal: Norman Fridley, Kent Thomas, Commissioner Tom McCoy and Mike Smith.



We are very grateful for the amazing support demonstrated by the Sherman County community. Thank you!!

Carrie Kaseberg, Gail Macnab and Melva Thomas

Board of Directors