For the Record for June 7, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent.

Thursday June 7, 2018

Accidents

The Dalles City

June 4, 1:17 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, 2400 block of East 2nd Street. A report was taken due to guardrail damage.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

June 4, 8:04 a.m. – Crew responded to the 1300 block of East 14th Street on a report of a burn complaint. Contact was made with a resident who was smoking on a barbeque. No problem was found.

June 4, 8:21 a.m. – Crew responded to the 1200 block of West 6th Street on a gas odor. A walkthrough was done of the business and it was determined that the smell was coming from a neighboring business. The gas company found a leak in the kitchen of the neighboring business and took care of the problem.

June 4, 12:41 p.m. – Crew responded to the 800 block of Chenowith Loop Road on a report of a sawdust fire.

A small smoldering fire was located in some barkdust. The fire was extinguished, cause was discarded cigarette butts.

The agency also responded to three calls for emergency medical services.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Animal control responded to the 1200 block of West 6th Street Monday morning on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and taken to the local shelter. A report was taken.

George Morton Saling, 19, The Dalles, was arrested Monday morning near Kramer Fields on a local warrant for unlawful delivery of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

A dog bite report was taken Monday afternoon from the 1000 block of Pomona Street.

Joseph Michael Smith, 40, The Dalles, was arrested Monday afternoon in the 2600 block of West 6th Street and is accused of parole violation, third-degree escape, and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Animal control responded to the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street Monday afternoon on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and lodged at the local shelter. A report was taken.

Gaberdine Woods, 41, The Dalles, was arrested Monday afternoon in the 900 block of West 9th Street and is accused of first-degree burglary, harassment, and second-degree criminal mischief.

Michael James Routh, 22, The Dalles, was arrested Monday evening during a traffic stop near West 4th and West 3rd Place and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Regional Jail

Seng Chiew Saechao, 40, Portland, was jailed Monday on a court commitment for no hunting or angling license, tampering with physical evidence, and depositing trash within 100 yards of water.