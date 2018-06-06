Vets invited to voice concerns

Veterans utilizing services through the Portland health care network are invited to meet top leaders and voice concerns at a listening session Thursday, June 14, in The Dalles.

Dan Brophy, a local Marine veteran of Vietnam, has been distributing flyers and trying to get the word out to other veterans that this is a golden opportunity for them to let VA (Veterans Administration) officials know what is working for them and what is not.

“Most of the time, we’re comfortable complaining to each other,” he said. “But now is the time to bring our thoughts to those who can make productive changes. We need to come together and not shortchange ourselves by not showing up to be heard.”

Brophy, chaplain for The Dalles Outpost of Point Man International Ministries, will be one of the Vietnam-era veterans receiving a commemorative lapel pin from VA officials.

The forum will be noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Oregon Veterans’ Home, 700 Veterans Drive. There will be no formal briefings; instead, a panel of officials in the VA service delivery system will be present to gather information. That roster includes Michael Fischer, director of the VA Portland Health Care System and William Streitberger, director of the Portland and Anchorage Regional Benefits Office. Fisher has served in his present role since July 2016 and has more than 20 years of federal government experience. He is currently seated on numerous national committees dealing with veteran issues.

Streitberger has also been in his position since 2016 and is responsible for roughly $115,000 per month in compensation and pension benefits for about 91,000 veterans and their dependents. He is also responsible for providing vocational rehabilitation services, placement assistance and independent living services to the disabled veteran population of Oregon, Alaska and five counties in Southwest Washington.



VA personnel will be at OVH June 14 to answer questions about claims and share information about enrollment and available services, including the Suicide Prevention Program and patient advocacy. Vets can also speak with Willamette National Cemetery staff about military burial benefits.



For more information about the listening session, call VA Portland Public Affairs at 503-402-2975 or email VHAPOR-PublicAffairs@med.va.gov.