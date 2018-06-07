For the Record for June 7, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent.

Friday June 7, 2018

Accidents

The Dalles City

June 5, 1:42 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, West 6th and Webber streets. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue

The agency responded to three calls for emergency medical services on Tuesday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A missing persons report was taken Tuesday morning from the 1100 block of Pomona Street after a caller reported she had not had contact with her daughter since she left on a road trip the previous day. The caller called back later in the afternoon to report she located her daughter and she was fine. The subject was removed from the system.

An assault report was taken Tuesday morning from the 500 block of East 11th Street.

Animal control responded to the 1000 block of Pomona Street Tuesday morning on a report of a found dog. The dog was picked up and lodged at the local shelter. A report was taken.

Misty Miranda Bartsma, 25, Dallesport, Wash., was arrested Tuesday afternoon in the 1200 block of West 6th Street on a warrant for two counts of second-degree failure to appear.

A criminal mischief report was taken Tuesday afternoon from the 100 block of West 9th Street after a victim reported a window to his vehicle was broken.

Shana Marie Henry, 38, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday evening near Lewis and Clark park on a local warrant for four counts of post-prison violations.

Wasco County

Richard Edwin Hunt, 55, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday evening during a traffic stop on Highway 197 near Boyd Loop Road and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants, violation of a release agreement, and four counts of contempt of court.

Oregon State Police

Trooper initiated a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 137 after a caller reported his ex-girlfriend made claims that she was going to harm herself by driving into the river. After a considerable mount of time interviewing the subject, it was determined the claims were unfounded and she was released to continue her travels.

Regional Jail

Peter Michael Wheeler, 42, Tygh Valley, was jailed Monday on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants and second-degree manslaughter.

Sergie William Nye, 31, Portland, was jailed Monday on a Sherman County court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Ashley Kiyi Leslie, 24, Brownstown, Wash., was transported by Klickitat County and jailed Tuesday after being arrested on a local warrant for first-degree failure to appear.

Parole & Probation

Branor Leevon Hawley, 37, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday afternoon in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.

Correction

In Thursday’s story about the listening session for veterans behind held by VA officials in The Dalles on June 14, the monetary amount managed by William Streitberger, director of the Portland and Anchorage Regional Benefits Office, for veterans was listed as about $115,000 per month when it should have read $115 million.