Hustlers forging their way to prominence

With the start of summer baseball underway, the telltale sign of whether the Columbia Gorge Hustlers are ready to take that next step lies in mindset.

Dalles Seufalemua and Ben Nelson feel like the offense, defense and pitching is there, but to challenge for a postseason spot, it all lies between the ears.

“I truly believe that this team can and wants to win a state championship,” Seufalemua said. “As long as we put our minds to it and start taking the field for games and practices with a different type of mentality and approach baseball seriously and with a whole new mindset, we have the potential to go really far. This team is very hungry and good things are coming soon.”

Most of the roster is littered with incoming sophomores and juniors, with only Jordan Wetmore and Jose Gonzalez being the elder statesmen as recent high school graduates.

They will also play huge roles on the mound for pitching duties as the top two arms.

Joining Wetmore and Gonzalez for mound times could be Nelson, Dominic Smith, Michael Armstrong, Josh Johnson, Austin Green and Trenton Schacher.

Another important element to the pitching is how they will be coached by former The Dalles High School standouts Dean Dollarhide and Colton Walker, who are part of a coaching group that has Ed Ortega and Jeff Justesen assisting varsity head coach, Steve Sugg.

“Our pitching is just as good as any other team we play against,” Seufalemua said. “The key thing that we need to work on in clutch situations and throughout the game, is defense. Defense is really important and wins you games. It’ll get you very far in the state playoffs. It is big thing that we will need to work on going into this next season and even in the summer. Summer ball is a good opportunity to get better and a goal for us to work on defense.”

Offensively, the Hustlers have speed at the top of the order and power in the middle, with several other competent weapons at the bottom, so execution, situational hitting and taking advantage of scoring chances are going to be important if they plan to win more games.

Although the Hustlers have all-league players like Seufalemua, Smith, Nelson, Gonzalez and Wetmore, it will be equally or more important for Connor Baughn, Austin Greene, Ben Schanno, Mac Abbas, Baily Hajicek, Colton Baughn, Johnson, Armstrong and Schacher to come through when called upon.

“We are definitely a strong hitting group. We have always been,” Nelson said. “Once we get into the swing of things, I think we will be great.”

Having 14 athletes from The Dalles playing during the offseason is critical in many ways, especially with the amount of youth on the roster.

Nelson called summer baseball an important aspect of progression.

“This summer experience will help us a lot,” Nelson said. “We are very young, and we are developing as a ballclub, so just the fact that we are playing and getting important reps, will help us in the long run.”

On the schedule, the Hustlers have tournaments in Pendleton, Hood River, Spokane, Wash., Seaside and Newport, in addition to tough non-league games and an imposing league slate, so this squad will be tested.

Staying focused and unified, especially when on long road trips, under sweltering conditions, while facing adversity, is something the group is hoping to improve on.

“We will have a lot of tough tournaments and we will have a lot of time to spend together in hotel rooms, where we will have the chance to bond and get to know each other more than we do,” Seufalemua said. “I think it will be good for us, because summer ball is a great opportunity to get to know each other, build a bond, build relationships and get better as we go into this next season.”

The Hustlers officially kick off the regular season in Pendleton this weekend for a three-day tournament ending Sunday.

After that, they head to St. Helens on Tuesday for a doubleheader at a time to be determined.

Starting on Friday, June 15, the Columbia Gorge Hustlers travel to Hood River for a three-day tournament.

“I am looking forward to seeing how good we play. We have a lot of potential on this team and we have great coaches leading us,” Seufalemua said. “We need to stay together though. Brotherhood is everything. Without brotherhood, we don’t have anything as a team,” Seufalemua said. “It’s family and you know the arguments are going to come, but as long as we stay mature and don’t let it get into our heads, I think this season will be great.”

To keep track of scores, schedule changes and other updates, fans can log on to www.ballcharts.com/CGHustlers.