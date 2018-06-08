Looking Back on June 10, 2018

20 years ago – 1998

Increasing plant life is slowly choking Taylor Lake, but red tape was strangling efforts to fix the problem. That Columbia River Gorge National Scenic area regulation impediment has just been removed, however.

The Candy Castle in The Dalles is raffling off tickets for an elaborate candy castle made of chocolate, complete with turrets, to raise money for the continuing restoration of the Civic Auditorium.

WASHINGTON (AP) — They are still composed of asphalt, concrete and steel, but 33 roads in 19 states have taken new prominence in the nation’s highway network. The Historic Columbia River Gorge and the Volcanic Legacy Scenic Byway in Oregon, as well as the Mather Memorial Parkway in Washington state, were designated “All-American Roads” by the government Tuesday.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nearly two decades after its last dollar coin flopped, the Treasury Department is trying again. An advisory panel voted 6-1 on Tuesday to recommend to Treasury Secretary Robert Rubin that the new dollar coin bear the image of “Liberty, represented by a Native American woman, inspired by Sacajawea and other Native American women.” An actual portrait of the Shoshone girl who guided Lewis and Clark through the Northwest 200 years ago won’t appear because none are believed to exist.

40 years ago – 1978

The Dalles goes to the Grand Floral Rose Parade in Portland today for the first time since 1958.

A festival of stories by Roald Dahl is being presented by the Storytellers Guild at 1 p.m. daily at The Dalles-Wasco County Library. The stories, aimed mainly at children ages 7-12, began this week and will continue for at least two weeks.

Senior citizens expressed concern about the availability of low-cost housing for seniors Wednesday at a meeting in The Dalles with representatives of the Oregon State Council of Senior Advocates and the Governor’s Commission on Aging.

Results have been announced for the Ft. Dalles Riders horse show Saturday and Sunday at the club’s arena.

HOUSTON (UPI) — Flight controllers Friday activated long-dormant control systems to stabilize the abandoned Skylab in orbit and then turned it around to prepare for a smooth-sailing position aimed at prolonging its life in orbit. The maneuver, to be completed Saturday, represented an important step in the federal space agency’s unprecedented effort to either save Skylab for possible future use in orbit or send it on a controlled dive back toward Earth away from land areas.

60 years ago – 1958

It was a repeat performance for Mike Thorne, 17, of Pendleton and Jean Ross, 18, of Moro when their animals won grand champion ribbons this morning at the 12th annual 4-H & FFA Fat Stock Show and Sale in progress at the former Seufert cannery building east of here.

Red Cross blood center operations will move to the gymnasium in the Civic Auditorium for tomorrow’s quarterly drawing. A quota of 220 pints of blood is the goal of this month’s visit of the Bloodmobile.

BERLIN, (UPI) — East German Communists threatened today to try as spies nine American servicemen captured in an off-course helicopter. Soviet officials discounted the threat. The official East German Defense Ministry newspaper Die Volksarmee said the U. S. helicopter flew over Communist Germany to spy, and “flying spies will be treated as such.” But officials at the Soviet Embassy in East Berlin said the newspaper story was “awkward” and not official.

Pacific Power & Light service in Arlington was disrupted Monday night when a 22,000-volt line between Olex and Arlington fell away from a pole insulator tie, A. M. Thrasher, Dalles district manager for PP & L, said today.

CAMERON, Ariz. (UPI) — Two children in a runaway auto plunged over the rim of the Grand Canyon to their deaths Monday bringing to three the number killed in the past 24 hours in plunges into the canyon.

80 years ago – 1938

After 10 months of search, a man known here as Ray F. McArthur and wanted for alleged obtaining property under false premises, has been arrested in Colorado. McArthur is accused of giving a spurious check for $705 to the Sunset Motor Company for a pickup truck on August 9, 1937.

The Columbia river, barring unforeseen weather conditions, should be “in good shape” for the history-making voyage of the Charles L. Wheeler up the Columbia gorge to The Dalles July 9th, Captain Arthur H. Riggs, veteran steamship pilot who will guide the Wheeler up the channel, said last night at his home in Portland.

This year’s flood threat definitely is at an end, according to reports from the Portland branch of the United States weather bureau. The Columbia river dropped .5 of a foot here today, standing at 37.8 feet this morning. The bureau now forecasts that the river will continue to fall steadily until a normal level is reached.

SALEM, June 10. (UP) — Superintendent of State Police Charles P. Pray, three state troopers and a Clackamas county constable were named defendants in a $60,300 damage suit filed here late Thursday on behalf of W. B. Herron. Herron, identified in the complaint as a “reputable citizen of Multnomah county,” charges false arrest and automobile conversion.

100 years ago – 1918

From June 2 to June 8 is “Can The Cockerel” week in Oregon. The purpose is to increase the number of infertile eggs. It is estimated that in the United States 15,000,000 are lost annually by the production of fertile eggs — practically Oregon’s quota in the third Liberty loan.

“Registered men of Wasco county who are in class two, A and B, class three, A and B, and class four, A, must not be surprised if their classification is changed to class one,” said County Clerk L. B. Fox today. The local board of every county in the United States has been ordered to thoroughly investigate and reclassify any men who should be in class one.

The annual Flag day services of the Elks lodge will be held Friday evening on the lawn adjacent to the temple. All arrangements for the programme have been completed and an excellent ceremony is promised.

The streets in the neighborhood of the city hall are today being transformed into a veritable fairyland of pleasure by the erecting of the many shows carried by the Wortham shows. Arriving yesterday in their special train of 22 cars, the carnival company immediately started the erection of the tented city. The Wortham shows are credited with being the largest traveling carnival organization on the road today.

SAN ANTONIO, Tex., June 10. — Forty-five drafted men were court-martialed today for refusing to wear the army uniform. They claimed “conscientious objections.” Each was sentenced to life imprisonment. The commanding officer reduced each sentence to 25 years.

NEWPORT, R.I., June 10 — Heavy explosions at sea jarred buildings here this afternoon. Heavy shocks, deep rumblings and gunfire were heard at various Atlantic ports. It is believed that there is a sea battle or that warships are practicing.