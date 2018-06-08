For the Record for June 10, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent.

Sunday June 10, 2018

Accidents

The Dalles City

June 6, 4:01 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 1200 block of West 6th Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

Oregon State Police

June 7, 4:37 a.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 74. Driver had no explanation why he struck the guardrail other than he may have fallen asleep. The driver was cited for careless driving and a report was taken.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue

The agency responded to three calls for emergency medical services on Wednesday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Police responded to the 2100 block of West 6th Street Wednesday morning after staff reported they had a customer in the bar who has had several strong drinks and appears to be in distress.

Customer left the business prior to officer arrival and was not located.

Maverick Shane Mangold, 35, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the 500 block of Cherry Heights Road three counts of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine and three counts of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

A theft report was taken Wednesday afternoon from the East 2nd Street roundabout parking lot after a victim reported his vehicle was broken into and had some items stolen.

A recovered stolen vehicle report was taken Wednesday afternoon from East 16th and G streets.

A hit and run report was taken Wednesday afternoon from the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street.

Suspect was later located and the officer assisted with the exchange of information. The suspect driver was cited for no operator’s license.

Police responded to the 1300 block of East 14th Street Wednesday evening after a caller reported a male and female subject were on his property breaking windows. The accusations were determined to be unfounded.

Wasco County

A hit and run report was taken Wednesday afternoon from the 2100 block of Dry Hollow Road.

Oregon State Police

Troopers responded to Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 110 Wednesday afternoon on a report of a vehicle fire. Troopers assisted with traffic control while the fire department extinguished the fire.