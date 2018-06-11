Jumpstart camp still has spots available

Starting at 9 a.m. and running until 3 p.m. starting on Monday, June 25 to Friday, June 29, the Jumpstart Basketball Camp will start its 25th season of giving youths from grades 2-9 the opportunity to hone in on their hoops attributes in a five-day event at Dufur High School.

Free bus service is offered from The Dalles and kids from all over the area are encouraged to sign up for this program, which costs $90 per athlete, until the capacity of 150 is met.

Some of the critical areas instructed include ball handling, passing, shooting, rebounding and defense.

Program coordinator Brian Stevens will have several former or current athletes from across the area on hand for individualized instruction.

Not only are these basketball standouts instructed on the intricate aspects of the game, they are broken up into skill levels and positions, so they can harbor some knowledge of each area of the floor ranging from guard, to wing and post knowledge.

Along with the opportunity to work together to practice their new skills, the aim of the camp is predicated on emphasizing the fundamentals, developing proper mechanics and gaining valuable game experience.



Early in the morning, the athletes sit down for a speech from one of the coaches, and then the instruction begins.

After a break, the kids get an opportunity to use their skills in friendly scrimmages, with coaches emphasizing proper techniques on the sidelines.

For additional schedule information on the upcoming hoops camp, parents can text or email Stevens at 541-340-0007 or email jumpstartdufur@gmail.com.