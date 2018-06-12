Since the early 1980s, computer-aided design software (CAD) has taken over the architectural and engineering industry as the standard tool for drafting.

Modern construction projects rely heavily on documentation supplied by designers, architects, and engineers. Construction documents are usually prepared using computer-aided design (CAD), containing plans, elevations, sections, working drawings, as well as related information. To survive in today's competitive work environment, it is important to deliver high quality outputs while meeting the demanding budget and time constraints that exist for every project. Using CAD and 3D modeling techniques as a tool, one can save a considerable amount of time, cost, and effort by ensuring that aesthetics are as expected, and that there are no obvious clashes in design layout.

3D Modeling is the process of using software to create a mathematical representation of a 3-dimensional object or shape. 3D modeling technology has brought forth enormous contributions, improvements, and efficiencies in the architecture, engineering, and construction industries.

3D models provide a realistic and detailed, “as built” view of a building, allowing improved communication of the proposed design to developers, engineers, architects, and clients.

3D views allow architects and designers to view the project before construction starts. Clients can also view how their projects may look before investing in them. This tremendously helps clients to envision and adjust the space, define problems, adjust room sizes, select the right materials, furniture, and so on.

Unlike 2D designs, which often require more steps to deduce design information, 3D designs are almost instruction-less and span language barriers.

3D modeling is also used in surveying and topographic mapping to create three-dimensional graphic representations of surfaces. These are also known as digital elevation modeling or digital terrain modeling. These are very useful for surface analysis in relation to things like surface drainage and site design.

3D modeling and rendering has drastically changed the dynamics of architecture and engineering by allowing design professionals from many fields collaborate on multiple levels while focusing on a common and easy to understand concept.

Let's take a look at the benefits of 3D modelling in architecture and engineering:

• More realistic and accurate visualizations for all building types

• Renderings help designers to select the right materials for the right space

• Efficient marketing and promotional tools for advertising

• Improve coordination among architects, engineers, contractors, and clients

• Lower project costs, time, and effort

• No language barriers; a picture is worth a thousand words

