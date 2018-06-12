Bohn’s Printing battles back for minors crown

Bohn’s Printing and Griffith Motors traded leads throughout Saturday’s classic minors-division slugfest.

But, Bohn’s Printing erased a 7-6 sixth-inning deficit with two runs, capped by a walk-off run scored on a wild pitch by Dominic Cotterill in an 8-7 victory.

“We never gave up. Coach tells us all the time for us not to quit until the last out,” Cotterill said. “This team has a lot of heart. We wanted to win this so bad. It is really exciting to be champions.”

Down by one run in the bottom of the sixth frame, Camden Dooley led off with a triple down the left field line to get the Bohn’s Printing rally off and running.

One out later, Cotterill cashed in Dooley on an RBI fielder’s choice, as Dooley beat the throw home from the Griffith Motors infielder to make it 7-all.

With Jason Peery at the plate, Cotterill advanced to second base on a wild pitch.

In a seven-pitch at-bat, Peery eventually reached on a walk. The fourth-ball pitch sailed to the backstop, which allowed Cotterill to move to third base.

Still with one out and runners on the corners, Nautis Kerr had a chance to play hero, but he did not have to swing his bat.

A wild pitch got past the Griffith Motors catcher and Cotterill raced home and slid safely before the throw could get back to the pitcher covering the plate.

“This was a fun game. We hit the ball as good as we have all year and we played a great game, but just came up a little short,” Griffith Motors manager Corey Case said. “After the game, I told them that they can’t win them all and they are going to win some and lose some. Kids this age, by tomorrow or by tonight, will forget about it and move on, so they did such a great job and had a great season. That’s what I will remember most.”

In all, there was one tie and five lead changes through the six frames.

With the game tied 1-1, Griffith Motors scored two runs on a double by Daniel Barclay that plated Wyatt Decker and Noah Preston to run the lead to 3-1.

Bohn’s Printing rebounded for a five-run fourth inning on three bases-loaded walks and a bases-loaded hit by pitch.

Dooley, Peery, Gavin Anderson and Colton Churchill had the RBI walks and Kerr was plunked to drive in another run.

Not to be outdone, Griffith Motors jumped off the deck with a four-run surge on an RBI single from Preston, an RBI infield single by Barclay, an error allowed Carson Ramsay to score and Sawyer Case had an RBI single to score Barclay to inch Griffith motors to within, 7-6.

“You get a little nervous as a coach when these games go back-and-forth like they do, but I always have faith that my players will make the big play,” Bohn’s Printing manager Brandon Kuehnl said. “Everyone had something to do with this win. I am extremely proud of every player on this team. This is fun.”

Griffith Motors posted seven hits, three walks and had four batters reach after being hit by a pitch.

Barclay was 2 for 3 with a double, a run scored and three RBIs, Sawyer case added two hits, was hit by a pitch and totaled two RBIs, and Preston went 1 for 3 with two runs and an RBI.

Joshua Brackenbury had a double, a walk, a hit by pitch, a stolen base and a run scored in one official at-bat, and Ramsay was hit twice and scored a run.

Bohn’s Printing totaled two hits, but also tallied 12 walks and three batters hit by pitches.

Anderson and Churchill were 0 for 1 with two walks and an RBI apiece, Austin Kuehnl tacked on a hit, a walk, a hit by pitch, a run scored and an RBI, and Dooley tripled, scored twice and drove in a run in two at-bats.

Cotterill and Peery had a run scored and an RBI each, Luke Knopf and Asa Waller added a walk and a run, Jack Thiemann walked and scored a run, and Boston Johnson was hit twice and also added an RBI.

“This is the best team I have ever been on,” Cotterill said. “We are all close and good friends. We played really good all season and showed up today for the championship.”

Up next, the players prepare for the upcoming district championships.