Sponsored content: With a little help, the body can rejuvenate the skin

Nature has the best tools to fix problems on our skin, but sometimes we need to jumpstart the process.



A procedure called microneedling does just that.

Microneedling uses multiple, tiny fine needles on the very top layer of skin – the epidermis. By doing this, it creates a microinjury to the skin that the body then heals.

As the body works to repair the microinjury, it produces collagen. During the treatment, the aesthetician will apply a serum to the area being treated. This increases collagen production. Collagen is a protein found in the human body. It is the substance found in the skin, bones and connective tissues like tendons. Collagen in wound treatment can help skin growth. Collagen can also smooth lines and wrinkles, as well as help fade scarring.

Through the process, the skin is rejuvenated – scars and wrinkles are repaired, and their appearance is diminished.

Microneedling is used to treat acne scars, burn scars, surgical scars, traumatic scars, large pores, fine lines, stretch marks, rough skin texture and excess brown pigment.

Admittedly, the idea of small needles poking the skin sounds scary and painful. It isn’t either.

When we administer miconeedling, we make sure the patient is comfortable. We apply a topical numbing cream to lessening the discomfort.

During the procedure, most patients feel a vibrating sensation and that is it.

There is little to no downtime with microneedling. Most patients return to their normal activities almost immediately. They can begin wearing mineral-based makeup about 24 hours after the treatment if they choose to.

Redness can occur after the procedure and some patients may have redness that is like a moderate sunburn that can last between 12 and 48 hours.

As for results, patients usually see a healthy glow the next day. The diminished appearance of a scar or fine line starts six to eight days later. For optimal results, patients should plan on more than one treatment:

• Skin rejuvenation – three to six treatments

• Scarring – three to eight treatments

• Stretch marks – three to eight treatments.

