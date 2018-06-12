For the Record for June 13, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Wednesday June 13, 2018

Accidents

The Dalles City

June 8, 12:34 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 1200 block of West 6th Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

Wasco County

June 8, 5:13 p.m. – Single vehicle, injury crash, Forest Service 48 Road. Motorcyclist struck a deer while riding in the area, causing two others in the group to put down their bikes. One rider was transported to the hospital. A report was taken.

Oregon State Police

June 7, 3:37 p.m. – Single vehicle, injury crash, Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 83. Driver was traveling down the exit 83 off-ramp and, due to his speed, was unable to negotiate the corner, which caused the vehicle to roll and come to rest on its side. The driver and two passengers were transported to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. A report was taken.

June 8, 8:44 a.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 137. Driver was heading east when a deer ran into the side of the vehicle. The crash was logged.

June 8, 8:46 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 81. Driver lost control of the vehicle due to the wet roads. The crash was logged.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue

The agency responded to nine calls for emergency medical services.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Animal control responded to East 12th and Thompson streets Thursday morning on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located as was its owner, who was warned for letting it roam the area.

Dakota James Christopher Glenn, 21, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday afternoon in the 3900 block of Highway 30 and is accused of harassment and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

A runaway report was taken Thursday evening from the 400 block of East 4th Street. The juvenile returned home later in the evening and was removed from the system.

A recovered stolen vehicle report was taken Thursday evening from the 2800 block of West 7th Street.

A stolen vehicle report was taken early Friday morning from West 7th and Ash streets.

Robert Alan Davidson, 32, Lyle, Wash., was arrested early Friday morning in the 800 block of East 7th Street and is accused of violating a restraining order.

Jacob Kenneth Bailey, 28, The Dalles, was arrested Friday morning in the 2800 block of West 7th Street and is accused of probation violation.

Duane Edward Christianson, 57, The Dalles, was arrested Friday evening near West 9th and Walnut streets and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass.

Washington Armando Tamlimao, 33, The Dalles, was arrested Friday evening in the 1200 bock of East 17th Street on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.

A theft report was taken Friday evening from the 300 block of West 6th Street after a victim reported a painting was stolen.

A theft report was taken Friday evening from the 2000 block of East 10th Street after a victim reported a flag was stolen off his property.

Larry Dean Conner, 53, The Dalles, was arrested early Saturday morning during a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Clark Street and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

A burglary report was taken Saturday morning from the 1100 block of West 2nd Street after a victim reported his storage unit was broken into.

Elmina Lee Ching, 47, The Dalles, was arrested Saturday afternoon in the 1300 block of West 6th Street and is accused of first-degree criminal trespass.

A runaway report was taken Saturday evening from the 3200 block of West 10th Street.

Shari L. Wasson, 54, Hood River, was arrested Saturday evening in the 1200 block of Kelly Avenue and is accused of first-degree forgery.

A theft report was taken Saturday evening from the 300 block of Lincoln Street after an employee reported a suspect came into the store and stole some cash. The incident is under investigation.

Emily Keagan Smith, 29, The Dalles, was arrested early Sunday morning near East 7th and Case streets and is accused of three counts of probation violation.

A lost property report was taken early Sunday morning from East 2nd and Court streets after a caller reported his passport was missing.

A hit and run report was taken Sunday morning from the 2300 block of East 10th Street.

Justice Cole Tyler, 21, The Dalles, was arrested early Sunday morning near East 1st and Court streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Job Lamont Brown, 19, The Dalles, was arrested Sunday morning near East 10th and Court streets and is accused of violation of a release agreement.

A runaway report was taken Sunday morning from the 3200 block of West 10th Street. The runaway returned home later in the evening and was removed from the system.

Police responded to the 800 block of East 2nd Street Sunday afternoon after staff reported a female subject who was previously trespassed from the business had returned. Suspect was gone prior to officer arrival. A criminal trespass report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

Zachary Nathaniel Flock, 22, The Dalles, was arrested Sunday afternoon in the 200 block of West 2nd Street and is accused of two counts of post-prison violations.

Francisco Ramon Sisneroz, 21, Goldendale, Wash., was arrested Sunday afternoon in the 300 block of Lincoln Street and is accused of second-degree theft.

Andrew William Glen Buckles, 30, The Dalles, was arrested Sunday evening in the 1000 block of East 8th Street and is accused of first-degree burglary, felon in possession of a weapon, and unlawful use of a weapon.

Wasco County

A death report was taken Thursday morning from the 3900 block of Fifteen Mile Road.

A burglary report was taken Thursday evening from the 1000 block of Irvine Street.

Alvin Edward Brown, 63, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday evening in the 1000 block of Irvine Street on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.

A theft report was taken Friday morning from the 4800 block of Highway 30 after a vehicle dolley was stolen from a victim’s property.

A search and rescue report was taken Sunday afternoon from Forest Service Road 4430 after receiving a distress call from a navigation device.

The biker was located and all was fine.

Oregon State Police

Timothy Lee Driskell, 52, Nampa, Idaho, was arrested Thursday afternoon during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 87 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.

Anthony Ray Carstens, 41, Lyle, Wash., was arrested Thursday afternoon during a traffic stop on Highway 30 near River Road and is accused of driving while suspended.

Michelle M. Martinez, 50, Yamhill, Was arrested early Sunday morning during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 80 and is accused of driving while suspended, providing false information to a police officer, and two counts of probation violation. Scott Alan Kurilo, 55, Beaverton, was also arrested and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

A male driver was cited and released for driving while suspended Sunday afternoon during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 78. The vehicle was impounded and a report was taken.

A hazard tow report was taken Sunday evening from Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 123 after a vehicle was left parked alongside a guardrail with no hazard lights flashing. The vehicle was impounded.

Sherman County

Danny Eugene Doyle, 45, no listed address, was arrested Sunday afternoon during a traffic stop on Highway 30 in Biggs and is accused of driving while suspended. He was also arrested on a warrant for two counts of second-degree failure to appear.

Gilliam County

Lisa Marie Liston, 39, Arlington, was arrested Thursday afternoon in Arlington and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and post-prison violations.

Russell Calvin Corley, 56, Condon, was arrested Friday evening during a traffic stop in Condon and is accused of probation violation.

Regional Jail

Henry Hale, 37, Boise, Idaho, was transported and jailed Wednesday after being arrested on a local warrant for two counts of failure to register as a sex offender.

Detra Diane Meech, 39, The Dalles, was booked and released Thursday on a court commitment for second-degree criminal mischief.

Carlton Arthur Shepherd, 50, Hood River, was booked and released Friday on a court commitment for false swearing.

Tamera Lyn Caba, 56, Wasco, was jailed Friday on a court commitment for driving while suspended.

Parole & Probation

Shane Yates, 20, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon and is accused of two counts of probation violation.

Martin Ray Dodson, 58, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the community corrections office and is accused of post-prison violations.

Brian Scot Simmons, 44, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.

Miguel Jose Mendoza Breaux, 26, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the 1500 block of East 12th Street and is accused of probation violation and post-prison violations.