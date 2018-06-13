The Dalles Chronicle Logo

News and information from our partners

Crawford and Beeson named Rangers of the Year

All-State duo recognized for standout senior seasons

Dufur High School graduates Curtis Crawford, on left, and Chloe Beeson receieved Ranger of the Year honors for their standout athletic campaigns this year.

Contributed photo/Dave Beeson
Dufur High School graduates Curtis Crawford, on left, and Chloe Beeson receieved Ranger of the Year honors for their standout athletic campaigns this year.

By Ray Rodriguez

As of Wednesday, June 13, 2018

﻿

DUFUR – Recent Dufur High School graduates Curtis Crawford and Chloe Beeson were stalwarts in every sport they played...

Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Wasco County's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are a current print subscriber, you are already eligible for full access. Click here to setup an account and/or setup your online access.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)