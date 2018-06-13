For the Record for June 14, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Thursday June 14, 2018

Accidents

The Dalles City

June 11, 1:02 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 500 block of Mt. Hood Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

June 11, 8:28 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 1300 block of West 6th Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue

June 8, 7:07 p.m. – Crew responded to Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 82

Jun 9, 8:32 a.m. – Crew responded to the 4500 block of Highway 30 on a report of a grass fire. An attended open burn was located. Contact was made with the occupant who was counseled on the burning regulations. The fire was extinguished without incident.

June 9, 9:16 a.m. – Crew responded to the 3500 block of Mill Creek Road on a burn complaint. An attended open burn was located. The occupant was counseled on the burning regulations. The fire was extinguished without incident.

June 10, 3:46 p.m. – Crew responded to the 300 block of West 12th Street on a residential fire alarm. No smoke or fire was visible upon arrival. Contact was made with the occupant, who stated the alarm was set off by steam from the shower. No problem was found.

July 11, 11:51 a.m. – Crew responded to the 300 block of East 21st Street on a burn complaint. The area was checked and no fire was located.

July 11, 7:45 p.m. – Crew responded to Highway 30 on a report of a camp fire. A male subject was located, who was using the fire as a cooking fire and had a water source available. There was no problem found.

The agency also responded to five calls for emergency medical services on Friday, two on Saturday, four on Sunday and ten on Monday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A found bicycle was located Monday morning from the 2200 block of East 10th Street. The bike was reported stolen and was taken for safekeeping. A report was taken.

A runaway report was taken Monday morning from the 3200 block of West 10th Street.

A theft report was taken Monday afternoon from the 1400 block of East 10th Street after a victim reported her purse was stolen from within her vehicle.

A criminal mischief report was taken Monday afternoon from East 4th and Union streets after a caller reported a vehicle window was broken.

Denise Louise Baldonado, 40, The Dalles, was arrested Monday afternoon during a traffic stop in the 300 block of Court Street and is accused of driving while suspended.

Police responded to Riverfront Park Monday evening after a caller reported a suspicious male suspect came up to her children and asked them to come away with him. Suspect fled the scene when the caller confronted him. A report was taken.

William Lee Jensen, 37, The Dalles, was arrested Monday evening in the 2700 block of West 7th Street and is accused of probation violation.

A theft report was taken early Tuesday morning from the 200 block of East 2nd Street after a victim reported his cell phone was stolen.

Wasco County

A theft report was taken Monday evening from White River Campground after a victim reported some camping gear was stolen.

Oregon State Police

Raul Bustos, 25, Hood River, was arrested Monday afternoon in the state police office and is accused of failure to register as a sex offender.

A theft report was taken Monday evening from Biggs Junction after a victim reported an employee made her take her bag off while she shopped in the market and she got her bag back some items were missing. The incident is under investigation.

A female driver was cited and released for unlawful possession of heroin Monday evening during a traffic stop in the 3200 block of Bret Clodfelter Way.

Regional Jail

Eddy Alvin Dills, 58, Longview, Wash., was booked and released Monday on a court commitment for two counts of wildlife offenses.

Kimberly Katherine Crape, 20, Clatskanie, was booked and released Monday on a court commitment for two counts of wildlife offenses.

William Jarred Haynes, 24, Longview, Wash., was booked and released Monday on a court commitment for six counts of hunting with artificial light and 42 wildlife offenses.

Sierra Dawn Dills, 18, Longview, Wash., was booked and released Monday on a court commitment for four counts of wildlife offenses.

Aubri Nicole McKenna, 36, Longview, Wash., was booked and released Monday on a court commitment for a wildlife offense.

Erik Christian Martin, 24, Kelso, Wash., was booked and released Monday on a court commitment for 42 counts of wildlife offenses.

Joseph Allen Dills, 31, Longview, Wash., was booked and released Monday on a court commitment for 12 counts of wildlife offenses.

Michelle Eleisha Wood, 45, Moses Lake, Wash., was booked and released Monday on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants.