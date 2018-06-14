For the Record for June 15, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Friday June 15, 2018

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue

June 12, 4:33 a.m. – Crew responded to the 3800 block of West 8th Street on a report of a grass fire. Upon arrival, a small animal shed was on fire as well. The fire was extinguished. The possible cause was spontaneous combustion of wet hay.

The agency also responded to seven calls for emergency medical services.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A hit and run report was taken Tuesday morning from Mt. Hood and Cherry Heights streets after a victim reported a vehicle struck her and fled the scene while she was walking in the area.

A theft report was taken Tuesday morning from the 1200 block of West 10th Street after staff reported a resident had some money stolen from her.

A theft report was taken Tuesday afternoon from the 800 block of East 13th Street after a victim reported a toolbox was stolen overnight.

Police responded to the 500 block of West 12th Street Tuesday afternoon after a caller reported finding a loaded gun in her bushes. A report was taken.

Jeffrey Alan Shaw, 46, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday afternoon in the 1800 block of Mt. Hood Street and is accused of fourth-degree assault.

Police responded to the 300 block of Lone Pine Drive Tuesday evening after Warm Spring police requested an officer check a restaurant in the area, as it was reported a runaway was at the location. The runaway was located and removed from the system. A report was taken.

Wasco County

A theft report was taken Tuesday afternoon from Tygh Valley. No further information was made available regarding the incident.

A theft report was taken Tuesday afternoon after a victim reported some items were stolen from his vehicle while parked near Harpham Flat.

Parole & Probation

Jereen Thomas, 53, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday afternoon in the community corrections office and is accused of parole violation.