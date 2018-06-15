Looking Back on June 17, 2018

Ashley Tremblay, Todd Weller, Laurie Grorud Miller, Robbie Anderson, Marilyn Urness, Dave Jones, Gary Conley, Leslie Kasmer, Mike Kilkenney, Carolyn Homer, Mary Batty and Terray Harmon contributed to this report. Last week’s History Mystery, above, was scanned from an 8 by 10 print submitted by Ashley Tremblay. It was undated, and was found in the attic of Wells Fargo Bank in The Dalles. It appears to have been taken in the 1930s. The picture was taken from the hill behind what is now Fort Dalles Readiness Center, southeast of Sorosis Park. The view is to the north, overlooking what is now Columbia Gorge Community College. The site was first the location of the Eastern Oregon Tuberculosis Hospital of The Dalles, and underwent many changes over the years. An entry published online by the Oregon State Museum Project the following timeline of the facility: 1929 Eastern Oregon Tuberculosis Hospital opens; 1959 Legislative Statute converts building to Mid-Columbia Home; 1961 renamed Columbia Park Home; 1963 Samuel May Building opens, doubling hospital capacity; 1965 Renamed Columbia Park Hospital & Training Center; 1977 Columbia Park Hospital & Training Center closes; 1980s Property sold to Judson Baptist College; and 1993 Columbia Gorge Community College purchases buildings. Robbie Anderson wrote, “I would guess [the photo was taken] in the late 1930s or very early 1940s. It doesn’t look like the staff dormitory had been built yet. The May building wasn’t built till about 1959 I think. But the health building (now the CGCC administration building for the college), the laundry (with the tall smoke stack), all of the doctors houses and Pritchett, Curry, and Hamilton Hall are there.” Marilyn Urness also recognized the TB hospital. She said construction started in the mid 1920s. “I had girlfriend who was in high school in 1951 who was diagnosed with Tuberculosis. “I visited her (in the health building). All the walls were painted hospital green, that pale, weak, hospital green,” she remembered. Dave Jones, a graduate of the TDHS class of 1955, recognized the old TB hospital as well. “My dad came here to install the heating plant you can see on the right, with the big tall chimney. Behind the building on the left were apartments where we lived. I had the job of raising the flag on the building every morning before going to school.” Laurie Grorud Miller lived on the grounds after it transitioned to a mental hospital. She wrote, “the photo is looking down at Columbia Park State Hospital, the home for 520 trainable mentally-handicapped adults. My Dad, Dr. Palmer Grorud, was the Clinical Director for the hospital and we lived on campus (the oldest home) from 1967 to 1977. I have many fond stories of living at such a unique place and will say that us kids grew up knowing patience and compassion.” Callers also noted that there was no aluminum plant, no Interstate 84, and few houses visible in the background, which today if fully developed. Mt. Adams is also visible in the background.

20 years ago – 1998

New farming practices require all cherry growers in The Dalles district this year, for the first time, to put a new label on fresh cherries leaving here.

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue is in the process of updating its fire prevention ordinance to include the adoption of the 1998 Oregon Fire Code and to set down regulations governing conditions hazardous to life and property from fire and explosions.

Oregon’s emergency board Friday killed most of state funding ofr the Columbia River Gorge Commission in a 10-7 vote.

They asked for the bad news first and they got it: $12 million is about what a new sewer system would cost in Dallesport.

GOLDENDALE (AP) — A transient from the White Salmon area has pleaded innocent to murder int eh shooting death of another transient at a backcountry camp. First-degree murder charges were filed Monday against John F. Young, accused in the shooting death of 41-year-old Larry Teel last August in a remote part of Klickitat County.

40 years ago – 1978

Some local officials already are saying that they expect Oregon will pass a tax limiting law similar to the one in California and they warn against dire consequences if it happens.

Man on the Street this week found local citizens agreed that taxes and government spending were too high, but there was a note of “proceed with caution” when it comes to sponsoring a tax cutting ballot measure like that found in California. Some people did favor such a measure, however.

Selection of a new fire chief for The Dalles is expected within two weeks with screening of more than 40 applicants now nearly complete, City Manager Del Cesar said Friday.

American Little League players will be knocking on doors beginning at 9:30 a.m. today selling Poppin’ popcorn in their annual fund drive. All little leaguers will be in uniform.

WASHINGTON (UPI) — An unexpected loss of $306,271 in President Carter’s blind trust allowed Carter to pay only $48,152 in income taxes on earnings of about $495,000 in 1977, according to his financial statements.

SALEM, Ore. (UPI) — A Pacific Power and Light Co. vice president said Friday that if the state Energy Facility Siting Council does not make proposed changes in rules under which the council will decide whether Pebble Springs may be built, hearings on the proposed nuclear facility “may come to a screeching halt.”

60 years ago – 1958

The city council last night was virtually told that the State Highway Department would recommend the least expensive of three Highway 30 bypass routes under study.

Soaring temperatures and declining humidity put fire danger at the “extreme” point in The Dalles area today, following Monday’s rash of grass fires that kept Zone 2 crews on the run. Four fires broke out yesterday afternoon and by evening a wide pall of smoke covered the hillsides and hung in the canyons on the northwest side of Mill creek near The Dalles.

Thirty-five members of the Portland Water Ski club will appear here in aquatic demonstrations during The Dalles Home Show. Headlining novelty features of the water ski club’s varied program at the Home Show will be a ski kite and a Benson flying boat.

Immediate action to assemble documented evidence in support of the locally-proposed plan for a US 30 bypass including relocation of Union Pacific mainline tracks through The Dalles business district was authorized yesterday by Chamber of Commerce directors, acknowledging a request from Dalles City council that Manager W. S. Nelson prepare an economic feasibility study of the proposal.

MONTREAL (UPI) — Kidnaped Joel Reitman, 2-year-old heir to a woman’s clothing chain fortune, was found safe and well today in the home of an Ottawa cab driver. Taxi driver Edward Boyer told police the blue-eyed child was abandoned in his cab Monday by a woman and spent the night at his home.

BUDAPEST (UPI) — Former Hungarian Premier Imre Nagy, a liberal Communist who led the October 1956 revolt against the Soviet Union, has been executed for high treason, the government announced today. Executed with him were Gen. Pal Maleter, leader of the revolutionary military forces which held out for days against Soviet troops and armor, and journalists Miklos Gimes and Jozsef Szilagyi whose writings helped raise what the government called “the pirate flag of national Communism.”

80 years ago – 1938

Mayor Joe Carson of Portland will be one of the distinguished visitors in the historic flotilla that will sail up the upper Columbia river from Vancouver, Wash., to The Dalles, it was announced today on the return of a local delegation from Portland yesterday. Arrangements were also made for the Sons of Neptune, Portland water acrobats, to give a surfboard demonstration, and for the House of David baseball team to perform, prior to the arrival of the McCormick steamer Charles L. Wheeler the afternoon of July 9.

Mary Harvard, 77, died at her home on Route 4 last night, it was reported today. No details were available.

In compliment to Miss Helen Chambers and Wilmer L. McEldowney, whose marriage will be solemnized tonight at the Congregational church, Mr. and Mrs. Guy E. Eades entertained last night with a 6:30 dinner for the bridal party.

BERLIN, June 17. (UP) — Germany has embarked on a new large-scale anti-Jewish drive, foreign observers were convinced today when the current campaign was extended to school rooms where children were warned not to associate with Jews. Foreign embassies and legations, who feared that the interests of their nationals might be involved, watched closely a series of measures against them. Every aspect of Jewish life was now involved in a campaign, conducted by ordinary police, uniformed police, uniformed storm troopers, and nazis in civilian garb, which brought new terrors to the Jewish population and new concern to foreign interests.

SHANGHAI, June 17. (UP) — Japanese military engineers admitted tonight that they had lost their fight to control the great Yellow river flood pouring across central China. As the end of a 48-hour crisis neared, the river had spread over more than 1,500 square miles.

100 years ago – 1918

Water will be shut off on Fulton, Alvord, Federal, Laughlin, Kelly avenue, F, G, H and I streets between Fulton and Alvord all day Tuesday to permit lowering a main pipe by Dalles City Water Commission.

For a few days only Mrs. Jessica Norton is at the Edward C. Pease company in the interest of Butterick patterns and the Delineator. Her special subscription offer of this splendid fashion magazine is indeed a splendid proposition.

In some quarters there seems to be a lurking impression that Great Britain is leaning a little too heavily on America, that she is not doing so much for herself as she might, particularly in the matter of food. Any such view is more discreditable to America than to England.

EUGENE, Ore., June 17. — Fourteen members of the graduating class of the state university are married. Among these is Mrs. Louisa Flint Kellems, who is a grandmother with a daughter, Miss Vivion Kellems, in the same graduating class.

PARIS, June 17. — Neutral advices declare that 4000 Austro-German troops are repressing disorders in the Lemberg district. There is food rioting in Budapest and Prague.

LONDON, June 17. — The long heralded Austrian offensive, launched on the Italian front early Saturday is still under way.