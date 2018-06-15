For the Record for June 17, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Sunday June 17, 2018

Accidents

Oregon State Police

June 13, 11:02 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 109. One driver was cited. A report was taken.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

June 13, 6:01 p.m. – Crew responded to the 1700 block of Mt. Hood Street on a report of a structure fire. Upon arrival no smoke was visible. Contact was made with the occupant who stated she had some small foil pans in her oven to collect drippings and they caught fire. The area of the oven was checked to make sure the fire did not spread beyond the unit. The agency also responded to 13 calls for emergency medical services on Wednesday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Police responded to the middle school Wednesday morning after staff called to reported a male subject was yelling at people and vehicles that pass by. Subject was found near East 12th and Dry Hollow streets and was taken by a local agency for assistance with is mental health.

Animal control responded to the 2700 block of West 7th Street Wednesday afternoon on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and lodged at the animal shelter. A report was taken.

A burglary report was taken Wednesday afternoon from the 2200 block of West 7th Street after a victim reported his storage unit was broken into.

Kenneth Scott Nyberg, 53, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the 600 block of West 2nd Street and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass and two counts of probation violation.

A criminal mischief report was taken Wednesday afternoon from the 1000 block of Pomona Street after a victim reported some kids in the neighborhood were shooting bb guns and her vehicle was hit multiple times. The incident is under investigation.

Jose Ernesto Garcia, 43, The Dalles, was arrested early Thursday morning near Interstate 84, milepost 85 on a local warrant for harassment and probation violation.

Wasco County

An abandoned vehicle report was taken Wednesday morning from the 5200 block of Cherry Heights Road. The vehicle was impounded.

A theft report was taken Wednesday afternoon from Moody Road after a victim reported someone stole a door off his construction equipment.

Jose Alfonso Mercado Avila, 30, Hood River, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the 500 block of Washington Street and is accused of violation of a release agreement, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Oregon State Police

Misty Dawn Poole, 45, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon during a traffic stop on Interstate 84, exit 76 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.

Regional Jail

Kenneth George Baker, 40, Gresham, was transported and jailed Wednesday after being arrested on a Gilliam County warrant for probation violation.

Terryn Curtis Lee, 28, The Dalles, was transported and jailed Wednesday after being arrested on a local warrant for three counts of probation violation.

Jessica Amberdawn Perales, 35, The Dalles, was transported and jailed Wednesday after being arrested on a local warrant for two counts of probation violation.

William James Clements, 47, Warm Springs, was transported and jailed Wednesday after being arrested on a local warrant for driving under the influence.

Kevin Allen Hightower, 28, Hermiston, was transported and jailed Wednesday after being arrested on a local warrant for unlawful possession of heroin and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Travis Arlen Landon, 25, Hermiston, was transported and jailed Wednesday after being arrested on a local warrant for unlawful possession of heroin.