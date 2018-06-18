All-Stars put a bow on basketball careers

Photo by Ray Rodriguez
Local All-Stars took part in the 1A Oregon Basketball Coaches Association Senior Series for a two-day celebration this past weekend in Sisters. In the photo are, from left to right, Treve Martin (Sherman), Jacob Justesen (Sherman), Thomas Evans (Arlington), Bryce Harrison (Condon-Wheeler), Allie Noland (South Wasco County) and Chloe Beeson (Dufur). Both Noland and Beeson were part of the East team that posted a 2-0 record for first place.
Basketball players from across the state had one final time to wear their school colors at the two-day 1A Oregon Basketball Coaches Association Senior All-Star Series Tournament this past weekend in Sisters...
Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment