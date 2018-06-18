The Dalles Chronicle Logo

All-Stars put a bow on basketball careers

OBCA event brings players together for a weekend celebration

Local All-Stars took part in the 1A Oregon Basketball Coaches Association Senior Series for a two-day celebration this past weekend in Sisters. In the photo are, from left to right, Treve Martin (Sherman), Jacob Justesen (Sherman), Thomas Evans (Arlington), Bryce Harrison (Condon-Wheeler), Allie Noland (South Wasco County) and Chloe Beeson (Dufur). Both Noland and Beeson were part of the East team that posted a 2-0 record for first place.

Photo by Ray Rodriguez
By Ray Rodriguez

As of Monday, June 18, 2018

﻿

Basketball players from across the state had one final time to wear their school colors at the two-day 1A Oregon Basketball Coaches Association Senior All-Star Series Tournament this past weekend in Sisters...

﻿

﻿

