A visiting princess surprises children at Saturday’s Hops & Hogs Fest. She came with Fun Jumpers LLC., who also provided bounce houses and other fun activities.

The inaugural Hops & Hogs Fest BBQ competition organized by The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce and Sedition Brewing Company brought a plethora of competitors from all over the Gorge.

Lockstock BBQ took home the title of Grand Champion and also placed first in Tri-Tip and People’s Choice categories. T2 BBQ placed third in both Tri-Tip and People’s Choice, Doc’s Huckleberry won first place in the Ribs category and second in People’s Choice, Hoagies Smoke placed second in Ribs and Alpine Plumbing & Mechanical took home second in Tri-Tip.