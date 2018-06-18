For the Record for June 19, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Tuesday June 19, 2018

Accidents

Wasco County

June 14, 8:45 a.m. – Single boat, non-injury crash, Upper White Horse Rapids. A boat crash report was taken for an incident that occurred earlier in the month.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue

June 14, 8:54 a.m. – Crew responded to the 4100 block of Chenowith Creek Road on a burn complaint. Upon arrival a large attended open burn was found. Occupants attending the fire stated they did not know that burning season was over. The fire was extinguished and they were counseled on the burning regulations.

The agency also responded to 10 calls for emergency medical services on Thursday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Samuel Lee Eisele, 23, Courts Hill, Calif., was arrested Thursday morning in the 800 block of West 2nd Street and is accused of second-degree disorderly conduct.

A burglary report was taken Thursday evening from the 100 block of West 9th Street after a victim reported someone broke into his home and stole some firearms.

Police responded to East 9th and Dry Hollow streets Thursday afternoon on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and returned to its owner. The owner was given a warning.

A death report was taken early Friday morning from the 1000 block of Laughlin Street.

Wasco County

An agency assist report was taken Thursday morning from Celilo Park after a caller reported a male and female suspect just fired a gun at him and fled the area. State police located the suspects in Wasco.

Contact was made with a juvenile subject Thursday morning near Harpham Flat and the juvenile was cited for minor in possession of alcohol. A report was taken.

Ralph Dean Doudna, 35, Maupin, was arrested Thursday evening at the hospital and is accused of menacing and fourth-degree domestic assault.

Oregon State Police

Justin Leo Payne, 28, Wasco, was arrested Thursday afternoon in Wasco and is accused of menacing and unlawful use of a weapon.

An agency assist report was taken Thursday afternoon from Maupin after assisting Wasco County Sheriff’s office with an assault investigation.