Teams duke it out in Moro

Photo by Ray Rodriguez
The Sherman boys’ basketball team posted a 5-2 record to clinch third place at the Sherman Husky Tournament ending Sunday in Moro. In the photo are, from left to right, starting in the back row, Jed Harrison, Tyler Jones, Keenan Coles, Luke Martin, Caleb Fritts and Owen Christiansen. In the back row are, from left, Wade Fields, Nick Riggs, Bryan Macnab and Luke Stone. With third place on the line, Martin scored 14 points, Jones rattled off 10 and Fritts added eight points to help give the Huskies a 47-42 win over Big Sky Conference opponent, Horizon Christian. The Huskies head to Seaside this weekend.
