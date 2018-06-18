VA honors Vietnam vets

Photo by RaeLynn Ricarte
Michael Rohrbach, assistant director of the VA’s Portland regional office, awards Marvin Elsberry with a Vietnam commemorative lapel pin Thursday in The Dalles.
By RaeLynn Ricarte
As of Monday, June 18, 2018
Marvin Elsberry, a Navy veteran, was touched to be among Vietnam veterans who received a commemorative lapel pin last week for his service...
Comments
