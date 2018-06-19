12U Crush cruises to Father’s Day crown

Contributed photo/Didi Abbas
Members of the 12U Cherry City Crush softball team are joined by their fathers after posting a perfect 5-0 record and championship honors at the Father’s Day Classic Tournament ending Sunday afternoon in West Linn. In the photo are, from left to right, starting in the back row, Steve Stewart, David Jones (assistant coach), Fred Schatz, Wes Faulkner, Roger Mausolf, Jake Strain, Shawn Hill, and Joe Abbas (assistant coach). In the middle are, from left, Jeilane Stewart, Ashlyn Jones, Lilly Schatz, Sierra Faulkner, Dominique Mausolf, McKenna Strain, Amyrah Hill, and Kennedy Abbas. Kneeling in the front row are, from left, Randy Iverson, Kylie Iverson, Anabell Udey, JC Udey, Zoe LeBreton, and Ryan LeBreton (manager). Now with an 18-6-1 overall record on the season, the Cherry City Crush is in preparation mode for their final tournament of the summer starting on June 30 in Newberg.
With the temperature rising close to the 90s, there was nothing going to cool off the streaking 12U Cherry City Crush softball squad...
