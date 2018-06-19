Community school charter approved

Photo by Mark Gibson
The D21 board has voted to support the charter school plan for Wahtonka.
By Neita Cecil
As of Tuesday, June 19, 2018
The D21 school board voted unanimously last Thursday to sponsor Wahtonka Community School as a charter school...
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment