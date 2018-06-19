Hustlers go 2-2 in Hood River to secure fourth place Legion squad loses 10-3 versus Redmond on Sunday

The Columbia Gorge Hustlers won their first two games and lost a pair of Sunday tussles to amass a 2-2 record for fourth place at the Hood River American Legion Baseball Tournament last weekend.

On Saturday, the Hustlers pounded out nine hits broke a scoreless tie with four runs in the fourth inning and added two in the sixth and one in the seventh to extend the lead to 9-0 at one point in a 9-1 win over Carson Oil, of Hood River Valley.

Jose Gonzalez went 1 for 3 with a three-run home run to get the first runs on the board in the fourth frame.

Dalles Seufalemua was 2 for 4 with a run scored and an RBI, Ben Nelson checked in with two hits, one a double, and scored a run, and Baily Hajicek notched a 1 for 3 performance with two runs scored.

Dominic Smith had a hit, a run scored and an RBI, and Josh Johnson was 1 for 1 with an RBI.

The mid-game onslaught put Hustler starting pitcher Jordan Wetmore at ease on the mound, as he allowed no runs on one hit with three walks and 10 strikeouts.

Southpaw Trenton Schacher tossed the final two innings and surrendered one unearned run on two hits with two strikeouts.

Columbia Gorge added a 7-0 victory against Madison in Saturday’s round, which gave the team the No. 2 seed in the Gold Bracket.

Sunday morning, the Hustlers lost to Ridgefield, Wash. by a 7-0 score to knock them out of the winner’s bracket and into the third and fourth place round with Redmond.

Redmond went on to secure a lopsided 10-3 win.

Columbia Gorge (5-4 overall) has a full slate of games scheduled next week with three straight doubleheaders and two single-game contests.

At 6 p.m. on Monday, June 25, the Hustlers take on West Linn, and then hosts Alpenrose at 5 p.m. for two games at Bob Williams Field on Tuesday, June 26.