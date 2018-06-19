For the Record for June 20, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Wednesday June 20, 2018

Accidents

The Dalles City

June 15, 4:30 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, East 10th and Union streets. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

June 17, 3:30 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, East 10th and Dry Hollow streets. A report was taken.

June 17, 6:46 p.m. – Vehicle versus bicyclist, injury crash, West 13th and Jordon streets. Bicyclist was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained during the crash. No citations or arrests were made. A report was taken for injury crash.

Wasco County

June 15, 11:55 a.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, 4500 block of Highway 30. Driver struck a deer while traveling. The crash was logged.

Oregon State Police

June 16, 2:58 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 84. Driver lost control of the vehicle due to wet road conditions. The crash was logged.

June 16, 4:18 p.m. – Single vehicle, injury crash, Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 87. Driver lost control of the vehicle due to wet road conditions. Both the driver and passenger were transported to the hospital for minor injuries. A report was taken.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue

June 17, 3:21 p.m. – Crew responded to the 800 block of Chenowith Loop Road on a report of a grass fire. Contact was made with the person who was weed eating behind a vacant building and tripped, the exhaust from the machine caused the grass to catch fire. The area of the fire was small and was out prior to units arrival.

The agency also responded to 11 calls for emergency medical services on Friday, nine on Saturday, and six on Sunday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A runaway report was taken Friday morning from the 400 block of West 3rd Street.

A theft report was taken Friday morning from the 2000 block of West 7th Street after a victim reported her vehicle was broken into and had some items stolen from within.

Jack Arnold Schoolcraft, 64, Bay City, was arrested Friday afternoon in the 300 block of East Scenic Drive and is accused of three counts of second-degree criminal trespass.

Randy Anderson Piper, 47, The Dalles, was arrested Friday evening in the 600 block of West 2nd Street on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.

A criminal mischief report was taken Friday evening from the 900 block of East 16th Place Friday evening after a victim reported her vehicle was damaged.

Kassandra Binks, 22, Grass Valley, was arrested Friday evening in the 300 block of West 3rd Street on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.

Michael James Routh, 22, The Dalles, was arrested Friday evening in the 300 block of Union Street on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.

Cory James Ellson, 25, The Dalles, was arrested early Saturday morning in the 1800 block of East 10th Street and is accused of unlawful purchase of a firearm and false information in connection with a transfer of a firearm.

Alana Faye Seidel, 28, The Dalles, was arrested Saturday morning near West 9th and Walnut streets on a warrant for two counts of probation violation.

Jose Reyes Vasquez, 52, The Dalles, was arrested Saturday afternoon in the 200 block of West 3rd Street and is accused of harassment, second-degree criminal mischief, and interference with making a police report.

Police made contact with a female juvenile Saturday evening who was recently reported as a runaway. She was returned home and a report was taken.

A second-degree criminal mischief report was taken Saturday evening from the 500 block of East 11th Street after a victim reported her tires were slashed.

Shana Marie Henry, 38, The Dalles, was arrested early Sunday morning in the 3600 block of West 7th Street on a warrant for four counts of post-prison violations.

An assault report was taken early Sunday morning from the 200 block of East 2nd Street.

Caleb Tristan, 26, The Dalles, was arrested Sunday evening in the 1400 block of West 6th Street and is accused of second-degree disorderly conduct, harassment, and violation of a release agreement.

Wasco County

Deputy responded to Wamic Friday afternoon after a caller reported observing two subjects enter her neighbor’s home with guns. Contact was made with the subjects who were playing with airsoft guns. They were counseled on their actions.

A burglary report was taken Friday evening from the 5200 block of Cherry Heights Road after a victim reported he came home to find some money and a firearm missing from his home.

William Dean Goss, 32, The Dalles, was arrested Sunday morning in the 800 block of West 13th Street and is accused of parole violation.

Oregon State Police

Lawrence Dean Ashley, 51, Tygh Valley, was arrested Friday evening in Tygh Valley and is accused of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Ashley Irene Lumbert, 28, The Dalles, was arrested early Saturday morning during a traffic stop near West 6th and Webber streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

A hit and run report was taken Saturday morning from Highway 197 northbound, milepost 1.

Richard J. Godsy, 47, La Center, Wash., was arrested Saturday evening during a traffic stop on Interstate 84, milepost 88 and is accused of driving while suspended.

David Samuel McKinley, 32, Mollala, was arrested early Sunday morning during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 72 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants, unlawful possession of heroin, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and post-prison violations.

Sherman County

Gary Evarett Shull, 61, Wasco, was arrested early Saturday morning in Wasco and is accused of sexual harassment and third-degree sexual abuse.

Regional Jail

Dillion Shane Simmons, 25, Wasco, was jailed Friday on a Sherman County court commitment for driving while suspended and reckless driving.

William Raymond Carlson, Jr., 51, The Dalles, was jailed Friday on a court commitment for driving while suspended and probation violation.