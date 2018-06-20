Cooling Jets

Photo by Mark Gibson
Jeremiah Muma, 3, plays with a jet of water shooting up from the ground in the splash park at Thompson Park, momentarily blocking the jet of cool water with his hand. The splash park is a free play area outside the Northern Wasco County Aquatic Center. He was there cooling off Tuesday with Loyalty Phillips, 3, and Adam Vittoria, all residents of The Dalles.
Jeremiah Muma, 3, plays with a jet of water shooting up from the ground in the splash park at Thompson Park, momentarily blocking the jet of cool water with his hand...
Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment