Letter to the Editor: Horrifying policy

To the editor:
Regardless of anyone's individual views on immigration, the horrendous policy of the current presidential administration, approved by President Trump and being carried out by Chief-of-Staff John Kelly and Attorney General Jeff Sessions under his supervision, to tear children from the arms of their asylum-seeking parents, is cruel and un-American...
