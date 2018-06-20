The Dalles Chronicle Logo

News and information from our partners

Letter to the Editor: Horrifying policy

As of Wednesday, June 20, 2018

﻿

To the editor:

Regardless of anyone's individual views on immigration, the horrendous policy of the current presidential administration, approved by President Trump and being carried out by Chief-of-Staff John Kelly and Attorney General Jeff Sessions under his supervision, to tear children from the arms of their asylum-seeking parents, is cruel and un-American...

Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)