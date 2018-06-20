For the Record for June 21, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Thursday June 21, 2018

Accidents

Wasco County

June 18, 6:49 a.m. – Single vehicle, fatal crash, Threemile Road. Caller found a vehicle that had crashed into a group of trees and found the driver deceased inside the vehicle. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A theft report was taken Monday morning from the 1200 block of East 10th Street after a victim reported some stereo equipment was stolen from her vehicle.

A theft report was taken Monday afternoon from the 1200 block of West 10th Street after staff reported a resident stated some items were missing from her room.

A restraining order violation report was taken Monday afternoon from the 3800 block of West 6th Street. The incident is under investigation.

Police responded to the East 2nd Street roundabout Monday evening on a report of a driving complaint. A citizen’s complaint report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

Dustin Robert Smith, 33, Dufur, was arrested Monday evening in the 300 block of East 2nd Street on a warrant for parole violation and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Police responded to the 900 block of Clark Street Monday evening after a caller reported finding two drug pipes. The paraphernalia was seized to be destroyed. A report was taken.

Kevin Aaron Gutierrez, 19, The Dalles, was arrested early Tuesday morning near West 7th and Hostetler streets and is accused of unlawful possession of a concealed firearm and obliterating or changing identification marks on a firearm.

A runaway report was taken early Tuesday morning from the 400 block of West 3rd Street.

Wasco County

A burglary report was taken Monday afternoon from Antelope after a caller reported his home was broken into.

A theft report was taken Monday afternoon after a victim reported someone wrote a check from her bank account without her authorization. The incident is under investigation.

Regional Jail

Aaron Colby Hanson, 38, Kelso, Wash., was jailed Monday on a court commitment for criminal conspiracy.

Mary Margaret Urieta, 32, The Dalles, was transported by Klickitat County and jailed at the regional jail Monday after being arrested on a local warrant for post-prison violations.