TD swim team gets set for summer season

The countdown is on the for the official start of the summer swim campaign.

From Friday-through-Sunday, The Dalles swim team sounds the bell on 2018 with the 67th annual Ted Walker Invitational at the North Wasco County Aquatics Center.

With action just a few days away, the swim team fields a talented roster of 72 swimmers, ranging from Gold, Silver, Bronze and Fishies and they are coached by Scott McKay and assistant Derek Shortt.

“We have enthusiastic swimmers this year and we are excited for them to reach their potential,” McKay said. “Those numbers will allow us coaches to spend more time with the swimmers working to improve their strokes. It should be a great summer.”

Action for the Ted Walker Meet runs from 5:30 p.m. until around 8 p.m. on Friday for the first slate of races, and on Saturday and Sunday, swimmers hit the pool starting at 8 a.m.

Teams representing the Tualatin Hills swim club, Lacamas swim team , the Portland aquatic club, the Tornadoes swim club and the Hood River Valley swim team are expected to make the trip as the number of participants is expected to surpass 400, a big bump from previous seasons.

By duking it out against top-flight competition in this 15-team event, The Dalles can now get in some solid opening marks to improve upon during the four-meet schedule.

Overall, McKay has a roster of 17 Gold, 14 Silver, 20 Bronze and 21 Fishies, which is a good mix of skill sets to work with.

By having a squad that varies in age, they can all practice at their own pace and steadily build up through the years, because McKay’s long-term vision is that each swimmer continues to improve their times, this way they can be properly prepared to be successful at the high level.

Swimmers with strength, endurance and good technique are ahead of the learning curve, and that gives the coaching staff a little edge in terms of the tutorial process, so they are not starting from the first phase, but the third or fourth.

“But, it still takes time and success isn’t accomplished in a season or often several seasons. So, that is why attitude is so important,” McKay said. “This season, we are also going to be working on the TDST Qualities of a Champion, such as persistence, focus, self-reliance, confidence, work ethic and courage. Because without those qualities, they won’t be able to reach their potential as a swimmer.”

When the weather was cold, the swim team members practiced at The Dalles Fitness and Court Club and just last week, they moved to the outdoor facility for five-day-a-week practices starting at 6:30 a.m. for some laps in the 50-meter pool, which gives these athletes a chance to establish a good rhythm.

Gold and Silver groups also had additional practice sessions on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Devising a plan with coach Shortt, McKay is fine-tuning technical aspects and finding specific events for the swimmers to enjoy success.

It has been a collaborative effort to give this squad a positive experience in the sport.

“I am fortunate that there are several past swimmers who have been willing to help with practices,” McKay said. “When you get more people involved working with the swimmers on stroke technique and other aspects, you will see that growth. It is gratifying to know there is so much support from past swimmers.”

Following the Ted Walker Invitational, TDST heads to the three-day Pendleton Open starting on July 6 and then has a two-week break until the John Day Invitational, which runs from July 20-22.

If a swimmer has the right times and qualifies, they will earn the chance to compete in the Long Course Championships.

The 10-years-old and younger group would head to Albany on July 14-15, while swimmers 11-years-old and up go to Gresham for events on July 25-29.

After those meets, the swim team wraps up the regular season at the Bend Open on Aug. 10-12

As host to one of the oldest swim meets in Eastern Oregon and entertaining more than 400 swimmers and their families, McKay said that everyone involved in the program is excited and ready to put on a great showcase for members of the Greater Columbia Gorge area.

“The meet is not possible without all the voluntary help of the parents and the support of the community,” McKay said. “Many parents are committing their whole weekend to make the team possible. I also want to thank the North Wasco County Parks and Recreation, The Dalles Fitness and Court Club and everyone else for supporting the swim team, so we can continue to grow and so all the swimmers can have the opportunity to be successful.”

For additional information on the program, visit the official website at www.tdswimteam.org.