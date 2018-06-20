WA men recall three weeks with Kennedy

Alonzo Marquez/Special to The Daily Sun
Ethel Kennedy, left, and astronaut John Glenn, center, follow Bobby Kennedy during his last campaign stop in Oregon before heading to Los Angeles, where he was assassinated. Alonzo Marquez, above right, was there working on the Kennedy campaign.
By Ted Escobar, The Daily Sun
As of Wednesday, June 20, 2018
YAKIMA — For probably most Americans, June 6 came and went quietly...
Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment