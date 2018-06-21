For the Record for June 22, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent.

Friday June 22, 2018

Accidents

The Dalles City

June 19, 12:48 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, East 10th and Quinton streets. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

June 19, 5:37 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, West 8th and Union streets. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

Oregon State Police

June 19, 7:01 p.m. – Two vehicle, injury crash, Dry Hollow and Threemile roads. Unit one ignored the yield sign at the intersection and crashed into unit two. The driver of unit one was cited for no operator’s license and failure to obey a traffic control device. The driver and passenger of unit one were transported to the hospital. Both vehicles were towed and a report was taken.

June 19, 7:24 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 71. Driver left his or her lane of travel and struck the guardrail. Driver was warned about staying within their lane when traveling.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A runaway report was taken Tuesday morning from the 400 block of West 3rd Street.

A hit and run report was taken Tuesday morning form the 500 block of West 6th Street.

Vernie Lavone Dempsey, 51, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday morning in the 400 block of East 7th Street and is accused of probation violation and contempt of court.

An assault report was taken Tuesday afternoon from the 100 block of East 2nd Street after an caller was meeting with a client who said he was assaulted earlier. The incident is under investigation.

Treva Jane Meyer, 45, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday afternoon during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 87 on a local warrant for post-prison violations. Donnie Ray Harris, 49, The Dalles, was also arrested on warrants for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and probation violation.

An assault report was taken Tuesday evening from the 900 block of Washington Street after a victim reported someone broke into his home and assaulted him. The incident is under investigation.

Police responded to the 800 block of East 14th Street Tuesday evening after a caller reported she could hear a female screaming inside a home in the area. Contact was made with a mother and father, who were having an argument with their juvenile daughter, who had been drinking. The juvenile was cited for minor in possession of alcohol. A report was taken.

Joshua Norman Hall, 36, The Dalles, was arrested early Wednesday morning near West 6th and Walnut streets on a warrant for failure to appear.



Wasco County

An informational report was taken Tuesday morning in Tygh Valley after a caller reported some suspicious activity that was occurring in his area. Caller reported observing a vehicle at a power station with flashlights shining during the evening hours.

A burglary report was taken Tuesday afternoon from the 3300 block of Browns Creek Road after a caller reported his home was broken into.

Oregon State Police

A theft report was taken Tuesday afternoon from Wheeler after a victim reported someone broke into his vehicle earlier in the month and stole some items from within his vehicle.

Gilliam County

Lance Andrew Sanchez, 36, Milton Freewater, was arrested Tuesday afternoon during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 141 and is accused of driving while suspended.

Parole & Probation

James Edward Wham, 31, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday morning in the 2300 block of East 9th Street and is accused of post-prison violations.