Restless Beauty

Contributed photo/Gary Elkinton
Gary Elkinton photographed the sky above Eagle Caves as seen from Pomona Meadows at the west end of town Wednesday night.
As of Thursday, June 21, 2018
Contributed photo/Brent Larson
Brent Larson captured a similar interaction of storm and sun over the weekend from the foothills west of The Dalles.
Recent thunder storms and clouds passing over The Dalles inspired local photographers to capture the transient beauty of sunset.
