Looking back on June 24, 2018

Archive Extra RAJNEESHEE QUITS PORTLAND, Ore. (UPI) — An Indian guru’s disciple says she will not run for the Wasco County governing board but the religious sect refused to rule out the possibility it will attempt to take over county government Nov. 6. Ma Deva Jayamala, a city council member in Rajneeshpuram, said Thursday she changed her mind about running for one of two open seats on the three-member Wasco County governing board. “I felt I just couldn’t go through with this the way the conditions are,” she said. Jayamala said one of the main reasons for her decision was because Rajneeshpuram residents have been required to attend hearings on their voting eligibility. The hearings were ordered by Oregon Secretary of State Norma Paulus for all new Wasco County voters after street people imported from the nations’ ghettos to the commune tried to register. Many county residents fear the commune has given free lodging and food to the street people in recent weeks to help it win the election. Jayamala said, “The way they responded to American citizens wanting to vote — it was so disgusting to me that I just couldn’t see myself sitting next to them, being a part of the process they’re a part of.” She said she will not vote in the Nov. 6 election as a protest and will urge others to abstain. “Politically we don’t give a damn,” she said. — October 26, 1984

­20 years ago – 1998

A new armory in The Dalles was not included in an appropriations bill the House approved Monday, and federal funding most likely will not be available for at least another year. A spokesman for Rep. Bob Smith’s office said no Oregon projects were included in the legislation.

The city doesn’t want to come across as thumbing its nose at the state, but it went ahead and approved a mural the state opposes. The Dalles owns the historic Waldron Drugstore building by the downtown grain elevators, and The Dalles Historical Society wants to repaint an old faded sign on the side of the building that advertises steamship rides to Portland for $1.

An official in Salem with the Oregon Department of Transportation considers the sign, which is visible from the highway, as an advertisement and said a billboard permit would be needed to repaint it.

Are your photos stuffed in shoeboxes and drawers? Do you have years of photos you don’t know what to do with? If this sounds like a typical frustration, then the Northern Wasco County Park & Recreation District has the answer. A new class, “Organizing Your Photos,” will be held on Tuesday, June 30, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Joseph G. Wilson School.

40 years ago – 1978

HINKLE — Aerial rockets boomed over a crowd of about 600 guests here for the dedication of Union Pacific’s $20 million freight classification yard, which was dedicated Friday noon by Oregon Gov. Bob Straub. Straub called the Hinkle yard with its computer operation the most modern freight car switching facility in the Pacific Northwest.

On Tuesday, voters in The Dalles will face levy elections in which the city is seeking money to balance its budget.

Do you have a pet peeve concerning government regulation in the consumer industry? Do you fret over aspirin bottles which are hard to open? Is the government getting too involved in your daily living? These are some of the questions Man on the Street asked this week. He found that most people seemed to take such things in stride, some negatively, some positively.

Parents of children with learning disabilities and professionals who work with those children are forming a group in the Mid-Columbia area.

WASHINGTON — Kremlin leaders are so perplexed by Jimmy Carter that they have undertaken a “major reappraisal” of Soviet American relations. This is the informed opinion of State Department analysts who confessed they are sometimes puzzled themselves by the signals coming from the White House.

60 years ago – 1958

Two pickets at the Harvey Aluminum plant entrance have filed complaints in circuit Ccourt asking a total of $60,000 damages as a result of being hit by a car driven by an employe at the plant.

Cherry orchardists who are always hoping for perfect weather during the harvest period may have added a few more grey hairs last night and this morning because of the rain, but the precipitation was not heavy enough to do any appreciable damage to the crop, according to Special County Agent Jack Thienes who made a survey of orchard conditions this morning. The cherry harvest is between 85 and 90 per cent complete, Thienes estimates.

Primary problem facing the forest industry today is one of timber supply, Henry H. Pein, president of Tygh Valley Lumber Co., declared yesterday as principal speaker at a forum session of The Dalles Chamber of Commerce membership.

With bids already opened for the Washington shore access road and contract scheduled the first of July for initial cofferdam work, employment on the John Day dam project may require from 300 to 400 workers in the next two or three months, H. B. Elder informed members of The Dalles Chamber of Commerce at their forum luncheon meeting yesterday.

WASHINGTON (UPI) — The Supreme Court Monday opened the way for the city of Tacoma to go ahead with its $146 million dollar hydroelectric project on the Cowlitz river. The project had been blocked by Washington state.

80 years ago – 1938

The 100th anniversary of the first sermons delivered by Jazon Lee, outstanding pioneer Methodist missionary, was observed here yesterday when more than 300 delegates to the Oregon annual conference of Methodist Episcopal churches in session here this week, met at Pulpit Rock for a program of tribute.

CAMP CLATSOP, Ore., June 24. (UP) — Ten thousand visitors today were expected to witness the annual review and battle demonstration here tomorrow of the Oregon national guard. Governor Charles H. Martin will arrive at camp heralded by a 19-gun salute and by a drum and bugle corps.

Sixteen members of the Business and Professional Women’s Club enjoyed a picnic last night at Stiles-on-the-Deschutes.

Apathy has apparently stricken the local softball league as two more scheduled contests hit the dust by way of the forfeit route.

WASHINGTON, June 24. (UP) — The department of agriculture virtually abandoned administration hopes for greatly increased exports of wheat today with announcement of plans for farm storage of surpluses.

The public works administration drove forward its program against recession, allocating funds to 286 new projects with an aggregate estimated construction cost of $73,089,271.

Great Britain’s government today clung doggedly to hope that gradually improving world peace prospects would permit mediation of wars in China and Spain.

Germany is holding Baron Louis Rothschild, Austrian member of this famous house, for what virtually amounts to $10,000,000 ransom.

100 years ago – 1918

DUFUR, June 24. — (Special.) — Dufur’s third annual Colt show came to a close Saturday night with a show by The Dalles Honor Guard girls, followed by moving pictures at the new aerodome, and a big dance at the Odd Fellows hall. Walter M. Pierce was given tremendous and whole-hearted applause when, near the end of a very interesting and instructive address the first day, he said: “Let us stand as a unit against the forces that are attempting to destroy the freedom of the world.”

The summer school, which has been in session for the past month, will close tomorrow. Some excellent work has been done.

Thirty Wasco County men will depart from The Dalles on a special train at 3 p.m. tomorrow for Camp Lewis, where they will become members of the great national army. All citizens are urged to join in a public demonstration at the depot before the train leaves.

The draft calls are coming “fast and furious” these days. The local board received orders Saturday evening to send 41 men to Camp Lewis during the five-day period beginning July 22.

WASHINGTON, June 24. — The small steamer Fenimore, in the naval service at an Atlantic port, was mined yesterday but no lives were lost, according to an incomplete report to the navy department today.

WITH THE AMERICANS ON THE MARNE, June 24. — The Americans in Belleau wood today drove forward 400 yards despite fierce German resistance.

ZURICH, June 24. — One hundred fifty thousand strikers in Vienne had another conflict with the police Saturday, according to a dispatch from Munich today. Shouting “Down with Germany!” the crowds again attempted to reach the German embassy, but were dispersed. Railway men in Bessarabia have gone on strike and that whole region is paralyzed.