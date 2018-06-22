For the Record for June 24, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Sunday June 24, 2018

Accidents

The Dalles City

June 20, 7:17 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, West 6th and Trevitt streets. One driver was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device. A report was taken.

Oregon State Police

June 20, 11:58 a.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Highway 197 northbound, milepost 19. Driver drifted off the road and struck a guardrail. Driver was not impaired and made contact with ODOT regarding the damage. The crash was logged.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A criminal mischief report was taken Wednesday morning from the 500 block of East 11th Street after a victim reported a window to her vehicle was damaged.

Animal control responded to the 400 block of Washington Street Wednesday morning on a report of a dog at large. A report was taken.

A theft report was taken Wednesday morning from East 10th and Dry Hollow streets after a victim reported a firearm was stolen from his vehicle within the last week.

Nicholas Michael Lowe, 37, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the 1000 block of Garrison Street and is accused of second-degree disorderly conduct and interference with a police officer.

An assault report was taken Wednesday evening from West 9th and Walnut streets after a victim reported she was assaulted by two suspects.

Police attempted a traffic stop with a motorcycle Wednesday evening near East 11th and Kelly streets when the motorcycle fled starting a pursuit with speeds exceeding 80 miles per hour after running a stop sign near East 8th and G streets. The pursuit was terminated after officers lost the vehicle on Cherry Heights Road near Anderson Way. A report was taken.

Jill Michella Nevins, 40, The Dalles, was arrested early Thursday morning in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street and is accused of first-degree forgery.

Wasco County

Deputy responded to the 1000 block of Irvine Street Wednesday afternoon after a caller reported she was assaulted by her son’s father, she also reported the juvenile was present during the altercation. Suspect was gone prior to arrival. a report was taken.

A criminal mischief report was taken Wednesday afternoon from Clear Lake after an abandoned vehicle was found stuck on the property.

An offensive littering report was taken Wednesday afternoon from Clear Lake.

A stolen vehicle report was taken Wednesday afternoon from Ayers Way.

A theft report was taken Wednesday afternoon from Maupin after a victim reported some gas was taken out of her bulk tank.

Richard Leon Schroeder, 34, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday evening in the 600 block of West 2nd Street on a warrant for post-prison violations and two counts of probation violation.

Oregon State Police

Jonathan Reyes Francisco, 32, Oregon City, was arrested Wednesday evening during a traffic stop on Interstate 84, exit 82 and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Matthew Ronald Leahey, 32, Portland, was also arrested and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and post-prison violations.

Gilliam County

Trent Andrew Walters, 41, Arlington, was arrested early Thursday morning during a traffic stop in Arlington and is accused of failure to perform the duties of a driver and reckless driving.

Regional Jail

Sydney West Stradley, 32, The Dalles, was jailed Wednesday on a court commitment for failure to appear.

Parole & Probation

Colten Calvin Koops, 29, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.