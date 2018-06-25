Grass Fire Sparked in TD

A grass fire burns at 1951 Lambert St. in The Dalles, ignited by sparks from a blown fuse on a power pole, according to Chief Bob Palmer of Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue. The fire burned 6.5 acres, including about 2.5 acres of wheat.

“We were fortunate, it was starting to run on us,” Palmer said.

Losses were estimated at $10,500, including lost wheat and fencing. Mutual aid was provided by Oregon Department of Forestry, Dufur, the U.S. Forest Service and Hood River Valley.

This photograph by Gary Elkinton taken from near the Celilo Converter Station on Highway 197. Palmer noted that fire danger is already very high, with fires being ignited in dry grass by metal mowing blades and other spark sources.