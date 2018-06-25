Jail adminstrator leaving

After three years as administrator of the regional jail, Bryan Brandenburg is resigning, the jail board learned at its June 21 meeting.

He said he had planned to stay here five years, but he and his wife have a new grandchild in Alaska and he wants to be close to family.

Brandenburg has agreed to stay on for a few months at the jail after a new administrator is hired, to help familiarize them with the job. In the coming months, there are several contracts that need to be re-negotiated, including the food service contract, union contract and a contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), which houses immigration detainees at the jail.

The Northern Oregon Regional Correctional Facility board agreed to post the job opening on indeed.com, a popular nationwide job-hunting website, plus on a statewide job-search site.

When the board filled the post last time, it used a recruiting firm.

Brandenburg recommended the job start at $100,000, with the option for the pay to go up five percent per year. His current salary is $137,500. He started at $104,000.

Brandenburg hopes to have a new person hired by sometime in September, or the first of October at the latest. His last day on the job will depend on how quickly the hiring process occurs. He said he’d also be available up to a year by phone if questions arise.

Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey, the sheriff representative on the four-county jail board, which includes Wasco, Hood River, Sherman and Gilliam counties, worried that the hiring timeframe was too tight.

He said just hiring a deputy who earns $45,000 a year can take a long time to fill, he said.

The hope is to have top applicants by late July, and the board agreed to have an informal “meet and greet” session with the top three candidates so the community and regional jail staff can meet them.

Wasco County Juvenile Department Director Molly Rogers, a jail board member who represents juvenile directors in the member counties, said the last hiring process was “very laborious” with the extensive community process involved.

The jail will also use a less extensive and less expensive background check than what was used in the last hiring process. “It was very expensive and unnecessary to the degree that went to,” Brandenburg said.

It will be the standard law enforcement background check.

In his time here, Brandenburg has significantly reduced the recidivism rate at the jail, introduced a grant-funded mental health unit to the jail and secured contracts for bed rentals with Benton County and expanded the contract with ICE.

He has been working on an effort to convert the disused work release portion of the jail into a psychiatric hold and crisis respite center. He also wants to create an inpatient substance abuse treatment center.