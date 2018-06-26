The Dalles Chronicle Logo

News and information from our partners

Protester disrupts restaurant

This pixelated photo of a protester who disrupted a jail employee’s meal at a local restaurant was posted to the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page Sunday. By Monday, it had generated over 15,000 views.

Contributed photo
This pixelated photo of a protester who disrupted a jail employee’s meal at a local restaurant was posted to the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page Sunday. By Monday, it had generated over 15,000 views.

By Neita Cecil

As of Tuesday, June 26, 2018

﻿

photo

Photo by Neita Cecil

Barry Springer and wife Kaye Smith own Momma Jane’s. Behind them is the table where a regional jail employee and his wife were sitting when a protester interrupted their meal while holding a sign opposing the jail’s housing of immigration detainees.

A protester disrupted a regional jail employee’s meal at a local restaurant Sunday, berating him and holding up a sign objecting to the housing of immigration detainees at the jail...

Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.

﻿

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)