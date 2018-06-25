The Dalles Chronicle Logo

TD football opens eyes at Wildcat Camp

Seufalemua, Charpentier, Helseth and Green win camp awards

The Dalles football team sent a group of 28 athletes to the Wildcat Team Football Camp from June 17-24 on the campus of Linfield College for tutorials and scrimmages on the gridiron. In all, the Riverhawks faced six teams in scrimmages, including Washougal, Hudson’s Bay, McMinnville, Stevenson, Evergreen and Stadium and picked up wins versus every team, but Evergreen. Among the others programs in attendance were Clackamas, South Eugene, Jesuit, South Umpqua, Jefferson, West Albany and River Ridge, as there were more than 1,000 athletes in attendance.

Contributed photo/Nate Timmons
By Ray Rodriguez

As of Monday, June 25, 2018

Contributed photo/Nate Timmons

The Dalles football players, pictured from left to right, Dalles Seufalemua, Chris Charpentier, Gabe Helseth and Tyjean Green picked up camp awards for their solid all-around efforts on both offense and defense at the Wildcat Team Football Camp at Linfield College. Sharing the field with more than 1,000 athletes from across the 6A, 5A and 4A level, Seufalemua earned honors for his play on the offensive line, Charpentier was named as a top defensive lineman, Helseth had his name called at quarterback and Green scored awards at wide receiver and defensive back.

Contributed photo

The Dalles football coach Steve Sugg, on right, was able to reconnect with his former coach and mentor, Adolf ‘Ad” Rutschman at the Wildcat Football Camp.

The Dalles football coach Steve Sugg had a chance to catch a full glimpse of his team, as 28 athletes attended the Wildcat Football Team Camp from June 17-24 on the campus of Linfield College in McMinnville...

