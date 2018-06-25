TD football opens eyes at Wildcat Camp

Contributed photo/Nate Timmons
The Dalles football team sent a group of 28 athletes to the Wildcat Team Football Camp from June 17-24 on the campus of Linfield College for tutorials and scrimmages on the gridiron. In all, the Riverhawks faced six teams in scrimmages, including Washougal, Hudson’s Bay, McMinnville, Stevenson, Evergreen and Stadium and picked up wins versus every team, but Evergreen. Among the others programs in attendance were Clackamas, South Eugene, Jesuit, South Umpqua, Jefferson, West Albany and River Ridge, as there were more than 1,000 athletes in attendance.
