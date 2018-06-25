The Dalles Chronicle Logo

News and information from our partners

Theatre Experience

The Dalles Theatre Company sponsored a children’s performance of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs this weekend at The Dalles High School Auditorium. Above, the 30-minute play climaxes with a rousing cheer of triumph.

Photo by Mark Gibson
The Dalles Theatre Company sponsored a children’s performance of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs this weekend at The Dalles High School Auditorium. Above, the 30-minute play climaxes with a rousing cheer of triumph.

As of Monday, June 25, 2018

﻿

The Dalles Theatre Company sponsored a children’s performance of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs this weekend at The Dalles High School Auditorium...

Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.

﻿

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)