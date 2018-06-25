Theatre Experience

Photo by Mark Gibson
The Dalles Theatre Company sponsored a children’s performance of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs this weekend at The Dalles High School Auditorium. Above, the 30-minute play climaxes with a rousing cheer of triumph.
The Dalles Theatre Company sponsored a children’s performance of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs this weekend at The Dalles High School Auditorium...
Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment