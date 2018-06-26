It’s a two-horse race for 11U bragging rights

The memorable district-championship run of 2017 was something for The Dalles Little League history books.

As 10U All-Stars last year, TD defeated Bend North by a 9-5 margin in the title matchup and posted a 2-2 record at the Oregon State Championships for fourth-place honors.

Of the 13 players on the current 11U roster, nine are returning from that run.

“It was an awesome feeling. I still think about it today and how fun that was,” said TD’s William Booth. “But, that was last year. We can’t just come in thinking we are going to win again, we have to be even more focused, because Bend North is going to give us everything to take the district championship back.”

Headlining the pitching staff are Sterling Coburn, Cody Agidius, Avery Schwartz, Carson Ramsay, Nolan Cates and Booth.

At districts in 2017, that group surrendered just 29 runs in four district games.

One of those standout pitching efforts came in TD’s district opener, as Coburn, Booth and Agidius combined for four no-hit innings in a perfect-game performance, a 29-0 mercy-ruled rout of Crook County.

“Our pitching can be our main strength,” Schwartz said. “We have different pitchers that throw different speeds. Some of us can throw curveballs and hit their spots.”

Also on the team are Trey Hodges, Luke Hoover, Derek Goulart, Tristan Schofield, Jonah Ofisa, Colton Churchill and Kasch Vittoria, as they add an all-around dynamic to a potent roster under head coach Michael Cates and his assistants, Maureen KuKu and Randy Goulart.

“I think we are stronger and our hitting is pretty good,” Coburn said. “We have everybody that is good at batting and can run fast.”

Coburn likes the closeness of the group, adding that since they have been playing together for years, they know how to mesh.

Being positive and supportive are going to be big elements to how far this team can go again.

“We have some new kids on our team, but if everybody tries their best and gives their best effort, I think we can be a pretty good team and get to state and maybe even win it,” Schwartz said. “I want to keep playing and I know everyone else does, too. We can definitely do it.”

Over the years, coach Cates has put in the time to develop the players to help bolster future programs.

The players and coaches have bought in and are eyeing state championships as Riverhawks down the road.

“I believe in these boys a lot. I think we have some really good athletes,” Coach Cates said. “I think we have a lot of great potential to be great players. I have had these boys for a few years and I will probably have them again next year, so I am excited to see their growth in these next couple of years up until high school. I am excited to see how the teams that have had success and pick up the baseball program at the upper levels.”

TD and Bend North play at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Game 2 is at 8 a.m. Sunday.