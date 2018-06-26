For the Record for June 27, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Wednesday June 27, 2018

Accidents

The Dalles City

June 21, 2:45 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 1200 block of West 6th Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

June 21, 4:53 p.m. – Two vehicle, injury crash, West 6th and Webber streets. A report was taken.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue

The agency responded to 12 calls for emergency medical services on Thursday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Stephen Robert Igo, 55, Prineville, was arrested Thursday morning in the 3500 block of West 2nd Street on a warrant for four counts of first-degree failure to appear.

A theft report was taken Thursday evening from the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street after an employee reported a male suspect fled without paying for gas.

Police responded to the 1300 block of East 14th Street Thursday evening on a report of an assault. Suspect was located at the hospital and was cited and released for harassment. He was also trespassed from the victim’s home. A report was taken.

Meagan Lee Stonehocker, 28, Goldendale, Wash., was arrested early Friday morning near East 3rd and Laughlin streets and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. She was also arrested on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.

Wasco County

An agency assist report was taken Thursday afternoon at the regional jail after a deputy assisted an outside agency with a drug recognition evaluation.

Amanda Gail Greening, 39, Bend, was arrested Thursday evening in Dufur and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of cocaine.

Oregon State Police

Alan Michael Mudrack, 56, Glendora, Calif., was arrested Thursday afternoon during a traffic stop in Biggs Junction and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants, unlawful pos-session of methamphetamine, and failure to perform the duties of a driver. Edgar John Ramirez, 36, Woodland, Calif., was also arrested and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Gilliam County

Tanner James Montgomery, 21, Glenwood, Wash., was arrested Thursday afternoon at an undis-closed location and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Parole & Probation

Shyan Rae McDannel, 21, Arlington, was arrested Thursday afternoon in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.